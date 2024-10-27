Air Benders beat Quality Service 7-2 to pull clear at top of Brid Table Tennis League Division Two
Tom Ryan and Joe Plant both scored hat-tricks but Kevin Raynor and Paul Senior replied with one win each for Service, writes Tony Wigley.
The James Gang retain second place as they squeezed home 5-4 against Spin Doctors, Harrison James scored a treble and Jacob James shot a brace but the Doctors fought back with a Paul Harper double and singles from Tony Miller and Jon Bell.
Mad Batters soared up into third after their 8-1 demolition of The Avengers.
Simon Bekker and Robert Deegan both struck trebles and Phil Leach added a double, Tina Crockford scored one single win in reply.
Division One leaders Cobras, were merciless as they overcame Vikings 8-1 with maximum points from Chris Deegan and Neil Thomas and a Peter Clarkson brace.
The Crazy Gang remain in close pursuit in second place, just four points adrift, after they overcame James Builders 8-1 with hat-tricks from Caron Holdsworth, Gavin Smithies and a Paul Wilkinson double.
Barracudas maintained third position when they prevailed 8-1 over Tornadoes, Roy Hill and Gerard Ferre were unbeaten and Mike Roebuck scored a double.
Delphine Kaye and Paul Wilkinson won the Wednesday night round/robin tourney.