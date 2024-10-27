​Air Benders beat Quality Service 7-2 to pull clear at top of Brid Table Tennis League Division Two

Mad Batters, currently third in Division Two, are, from left, Simon Bekker, Phil Leach and Robert Deegan. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

Air Benders are three points clear in Division Two after their emphatic 7-2 victory over Quality Service, in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Tom Ryan and Joe Plant both scored hat-tricks but Kevin Raynor and Paul Senior replied with one win each for Service, writes Tony Wigley.

The James Gang retain second place as they squeezed home 5-4 against Spin Doctors, Harrison James scored a treble and Jacob James shot a brace but the Doctors fought back with a Paul Harper double and singles from Tony Miller and Jon Bell.

Mad Batters soared up into third after their 8-1 demolition of The Avengers.

Simon Bekker and Robert Deegan both struck trebles and Phil Leach added a double, Tina Crockford scored one single win in reply.

Division One leaders Cobras, were merciless as they overcame Vikings 8-1 with maximum points from Chris Deegan and Neil Thomas and a Peter Clarkson brace.

The Crazy Gang remain in close pursuit in second place, just four points adrift, after they overcame James Builders 8-1 with hat-tricks from Caron Holdsworth, Gavin Smithies and a Paul Wilkinson double.

Barracudas maintained third position when they prevailed 8-1 over Tornadoes, Roy Hill and Gerard Ferre were unbeaten and Mike Roebuck scored a double.

Delphine Kaye and Paul Wilkinson won the Wednesday night round/robin tourney.