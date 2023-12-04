Air Benders boost Division Two title push with fine Bridlington Table Tennis League win against Spin Doctors
Tom Ryan led the way with an excellent hat-trick, Joe Plant claimed a double and Hans Ebert added one singles win, Patrick Tallant scored twice and Jon Bell added a singles for fourth-placed Doctors, writes Tony Wigley.
Leaders Quality Service squeezed home 5-4 against The Avengers, Kevin Raynor and Paul Senior both scored twice and Sandie Edwards added a singles, Pier Canta claimed maximum points and Vicky Barton a single for Avengers.
Mad Batters shocked the promotion chasing James Gang 5-4, Robert Deegan scored a fine treble and a singles each from Phil Leach and Simon Bekker ensured victory, Harrison James and Leon James both claimed doubles in reply.
Division One leaders Cobras beat The Rats 9-0, Chris Deegan, Peter Clarkson and Paul Senior hitting trebles.
The Crazy Gang earned a 6-3 victory over James Builders, two doubles each from Caron Holdsworth, Gavin Smithies and Paul Wilkinson.
Simon James maintained his 100% record with another brilliant hat-trick.
The Seasiders recorded their second triumph of the season when they defeated a weakened Barracudas 5-4, Julian James and John Ockenden both claimed doubles and Ian McKenna added one singles, Mike Roebuck and Tony Wigley both scored doubles for fourth-placed Barracudas.