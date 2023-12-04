News you can trust since 1882
Air Benders boost Division Two title push with fine Bridlington Table Tennis League win against Spin Doctors

The Air Benders moved to within three points of top spot in Division Two with an impressive 6-3 victory over Spin Doctors, in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 4th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Tom Ryan claimed a hat-trick for Air Benders in their Division Two win against Spin Doctors. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEYTom Ryan claimed a hat-trick for Air Benders in their Division Two win against Spin Doctors. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY
Tom Ryan led the way with an excellent hat-trick, Joe Plant claimed a double and Hans Ebert added one singles win, Patrick Tallant scored twice and Jon Bell added a singles for fourth-placed Doctors, writes Tony Wigley.

Leaders Quality Service squeezed home 5-4 against The Avengers, Kevin Raynor and Paul Senior both scored twice and Sandie Edwards added a singles, Pier Canta claimed maximum points and Vicky Barton a single for Avengers.

Mad Batters shocked the promotion chasing James Gang 5-4, Robert Deegan scored a fine treble and a singles each from Phil Leach and Simon Bekker ensured victory, Harrison James and Leon James both claimed doubles in reply.

Robert Deegan scored maximum points for Mad Batters in Division Two.Robert Deegan scored maximum points for Mad Batters in Division Two.
Division One leaders Cobras beat The Rats 9-0, Chris Deegan, Peter Clarkson and Paul Senior hitting trebles.

The Crazy Gang earned a 6-3 victory over James Builders, two doubles each from Caron Holdsworth, Gavin Smithies and Paul Wilkinson.

Simon James maintained his 100% record with another brilliant hat-trick.

The Seasiders recorded their second triumph of the season when they defeated a weakened Barracudas 5-4, Julian James and John Ockenden both claimed doubles and Ian McKenna added one singles, Mike Roebuck and Tony Wigley both scored doubles for fourth-placed Barracudas.

