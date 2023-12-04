Air Benders boost Division Two title push with fine Bridlington Table Tennis League win against Spin Doctors

The Air Benders moved to within three points of top spot in Division Two with an impressive 6-3 victory over Spin Doctors, in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Tom Ryan claimed a hat-trick for Air Benders in their Division Two win against Spin Doctors. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

Tom Ryan led the way with an excellent hat-trick, Joe Plant claimed a double and Hans Ebert added one singles win, Patrick Tallant scored twice and Jon Bell added a singles for fourth-placed Doctors, writes Tony Wigley.

Leaders Quality Service squeezed home 5-4 against The Avengers, Kevin Raynor and Paul Senior both scored twice and Sandie Edwards added a singles, Pier Canta claimed maximum points and Vicky Barton a single for Avengers.

Mad Batters shocked the promotion chasing James Gang 5-4, Robert Deegan scored a fine treble and a singles each from Phil Leach and Simon Bekker ensured victory, Harrison James and Leon James both claimed doubles in reply.

Robert Deegan scored maximum points for Mad Batters in Division Two.

Division One leaders Cobras beat The Rats 9-0, Chris Deegan, Peter Clarkson and Paul Senior hitting trebles.

The Crazy Gang earned a 6-3 victory over James Builders, two doubles each from Caron Holdsworth, Gavin Smithies and Paul Wilkinson.

Simon James maintained his 100% record with another brilliant hat-trick.

