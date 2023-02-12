Air Benders sink Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two leaders Quality Service​

Tom Ryan netted two wins for Air Benders' 5-4 win against Division Two leaders Quality Service. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

Tom Ryan and new signing John Ockenden scored two wins each and Alan Fumagalli added one vital singles win, but Kevin Rayner claimed a hat-trick and Sandie Edwards supplied one win for the leaders, writes Tony Wigley.

Martin’s Knights retained third after their 6-3 triumph over The Avengers, Patrick Tallant, Paul Robinson and Jon Bell recorded two wins each.

Pier Canta replied with another brilliant hat-trick, and his 100% record of 12 wins out of 12 games since he signed for The Avengers is remarkable.

Simon James scooped three wins for James Builders in Division One

Division One pace-setters Cobras are racing to the title after beating Scorpions 8-1.

Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson hit trebles and Ben Copley a brace, Robert Deegan replied with a singles win.

Sickness and injury ravaged both James Builders and Penholders, but volunteers came forward and both teams worked hard to secure victory.

Simon James claimed a superb hat-trick and Leon James a fine singles win, but Penholders edged it 5-4 with two wins each from Robert Deegan and Tony Wigley, Alan Fumagalli sealed the match with a dramatic win in the ninth game.

Robert Deegan and Alan Fumagalli won the Wednesday Night round-robin singles tournament.

Paul and Jo Robinson have organised a Sports Charity Day in support of the Henry Brown Just 4 Children Charity at the Brid CYP Sports Hall on Saturday March 25, 12 noon-5pm.

Badminton, table tennis and pickleball are all on offer plus free coaching. Fees are: Adults £5 and Under-14s £2.50 each.