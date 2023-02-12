Air Benders sink Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two leaders Quality Service
Air Benders powered their way to victory as they defeated Division Two leaders Quality Service 5-4, in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.
Tom Ryan and new signing John Ockenden scored two wins each and Alan Fumagalli added one vital singles win, but Kevin Rayner claimed a hat-trick and Sandie Edwards supplied one win for the leaders, writes Tony Wigley.
Martin’s Knights retained third after their 6-3 triumph over The Avengers, Patrick Tallant, Paul Robinson and Jon Bell recorded two wins each.
Pier Canta replied with another brilliant hat-trick, and his 100% record of 12 wins out of 12 games since he signed for The Avengers is remarkable.
Division One pace-setters Cobras are racing to the title after beating Scorpions 8-1.
Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson hit trebles and Ben Copley a brace, Robert Deegan replied with a singles win.
Sickness and injury ravaged both James Builders and Penholders, but volunteers came forward and both teams worked hard to secure victory.
Simon James claimed a superb hat-trick and Leon James a fine singles win, but Penholders edged it 5-4 with two wins each from Robert Deegan and Tony Wigley, Alan Fumagalli sealed the match with a dramatic win in the ninth game.
Paul and Jo Robinson have organised a Sports Charity Day in support of the Henry Brown Just 4 Children Charity at the Brid CYP Sports Hall on Saturday March 25, 12 noon-5pm.
Badminton, table tennis and pickleball are all on offer plus free coaching. Fees are: Adults £5 and Under-14s £2.50 each.
If you require any further details, please contact Paul and Jo Robinson, telephone 01262 403435.