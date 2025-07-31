Alan Lee and Nadine Smyth earn victory in Terry Summersgill Drawn Pairs
This competition, honouring the memory of a former Borough bowler, is always played on the same day as the Yorkshire Men’s Inter-District competition to encourage less experienced bowlers to play in a more competitive environment and the venue rotates around the clubs in the area.
On a pleasant, if cloudy, day Eastfield were the hosts and there were 43 entrants, one loser from the six preliminary round was drawn to have a second life.
All the preliminary round games were good contests with the picks being a 21-20 win for Robert Child & Jo Gates (Borough) against Kevin Garside (North Cliff) & Keith David (Westgate), Tim Purcell (Whitby) & David Muir (Eastfield) winning 21-17 against Andy Adamson (Borough) & Mally Kay (North Cliff) and Lynn Gates (Borough) & Denise Dobson (Dukes Park) beating Steve Dover (Whitby) & Larry Dixon (Westgate) 21-18. Dover drew the lucky number to get a second chance.
The run of close games continued into the first round with Eileen Greenwood (Eastfield) & Ian Hadden (Whitby) winning 21-19 against Pete McCrory (Whitby) & Sue Wilkinson (Borough) and Alan Lee (North Cliff) & Nadine Smyth (Dukes Park) scraping through 21-20 against Jane Brindley (Dukes Park) & Simon Walker (Borough).
Home bowler John Burton & Brian Whitehouse (Hunmanby) had a 21-16 win against Borough duo Pauline Allison & Brian Dalby while another Borough pair, Gary Thornton & Tony Bland, won 21-18 against Eastfield pairing Ashley Brunton-Douglas & Deborah Thornton.
Peter van de Gevel (Hunmanby) and Dover won 21-15 against Kath Muckley (Hunmanby) & Bob Smith (Eastfield) while Chris Dobson (Dukes Park) went through 21-13 against Child & Jo Gates.
Lisa Watson & Tom Muckley (both Hunmanby) beat Purcell & Muir 21-14 while Lynn Gates & Denise Dobson got out of jail against Dave Moment (North Cliff) & Jo Leeman (Whitby) coming back from 17-5 down to win 21-20.
In the quarter-finals Lee & Smyth won 21-14 against Greenwood & Hadden to face Thornton & Bland who also won 21-14 against Burton & Whitehouse.
In the other half of the draw van de Gevel & Dover won comfortably, 21-13, against the initially favoured pairing of Oldham & Dobson to face Watson & Muckley who beat Lynn Gates & Denise Dobson 21-11.
Lee & Smyth then won the first semi-final against Thornton & Bland 21-16 to face the Hunmanby pair of Watson & Muckley who had a tougher battle to reach the final winning 21-19 against van de Gevel & Dover.
The final was another rather one-sided affair when, after losing the first end, Lee & Smyth raced into a 13-4 lead after 6 ends with some excellent leading by Smyth.
Watson & Muckley stopped the rot winning 2 ends to pull back to 13-8 only for Lee & Smyth to score 3 and 2 to go to 18-8. A single for each pair made it 19-9.
A score of 3 on the next end was the last shout for Watson & Muckley as Lee & Smyth scored two singles to win 21-12.
In Division 2 of the Evening Singles League top of the table Eastfield A continued their winning run with a 154-114 (5-3) win at Robin Hoods Bay putting them 345 points ahead of North Cliff C.
Borough A currently head Division 1, 18 points ahead of Hunmanby A, despite losing 146-137 (4-4) away to them.
In the Over-60s League Knockout Cup semis North Cliff A played Hunmanby at Borough and won 231-182 (8-4) while at Cliff, Whitby crushed Brid Bay 238-165 (10-2). The final will be played on Wednesday 6 August at Eastfield, starting at 6pm.
Thursday Evening Doubles League leaders Borough A won all 4 games at “home” to Borough C, 84-27, while second-placed Whitby also kept a clean sheet against Borough B winning 84-30 at home.
North Cliff A still head Saturday Singles League Division 1 after winning 10-3 (189-143) at bottom-placed Eastfield.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.