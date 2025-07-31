From left, Lisa Watson, Nadine Smyth, Ed McCormack, Alan Lee and Tom Muckley at the Terry Summersgill Drawn Pairs, Smyth and Lee winning the final.

On Sunday Eastfield hosted the Association’s Terry Summersgill Drawn Pairs.

This competition, honouring the memory of a former Borough bowler, is always played on the same day as the Yorkshire Men’s Inter-District competition to encourage less experienced bowlers to play in a more competitive environment and the venue rotates around the clubs in the area.

On a pleasant, if cloudy, day Eastfield were the hosts and there were 43 entrants, one loser from the six preliminary round was drawn to have a second life.

All the preliminary round games were good contests with the picks being a 21-20 win for Robert Child & Jo Gates (Borough) against Kevin Garside (North Cliff) & Keith David (Westgate), Tim Purcell (Whitby) & David Muir (Eastfield) winning 21-17 against Andy Adamson (Borough) & Mally Kay (North Cliff) and Lynn Gates (Borough) & Denise Dobson (Dukes Park) beating Steve Dover (Whitby) & Larry Dixon (Westgate) 21-18. Dover drew the lucky number to get a second chance.

The run of close games continued into the first round with Eileen Greenwood (Eastfield) & Ian Hadden (Whitby) winning 21-19 against Pete McCrory (Whitby) & Sue Wilkinson (Borough) and Alan Lee (North Cliff) & Nadine Smyth (Dukes Park) scraping through 21-20 against Jane Brindley (Dukes Park) & Simon Walker (Borough).

Home bowler John Burton & Brian Whitehouse (Hunmanby) had a 21-16 win against Borough duo Pauline Allison & Brian Dalby while another Borough pair, Gary Thornton & Tony Bland, won 21-18 against Eastfield pairing Ashley Brunton-Douglas & Deborah Thornton.

Peter van de Gevel (Hunmanby) and Dover won 21-15 against Kath Muckley (Hunmanby) & Bob Smith (Eastfield) while Chris Dobson (Dukes Park) went through 21-13 against Child & Jo Gates.

Lisa Watson & Tom Muckley (both Hunmanby) beat Purcell & Muir 21-14 while Lynn Gates & Denise Dobson got out of jail against Dave Moment (North Cliff) & Jo Leeman (Whitby) coming back from 17-5 down to win 21-20.

In the quarter-finals Lee & Smyth won 21-14 against Greenwood & Hadden to face Thornton & Bland who also won 21-14 against Burton & Whitehouse.

In the other half of the draw van de Gevel & Dover won comfortably, 21-13, against the initially favoured pairing of Oldham & Dobson to face Watson & Muckley who beat Lynn Gates & Denise Dobson 21-11.

Lee & Smyth then won the first semi-final against Thornton & Bland 21-16 to face the Hunmanby pair of Watson & Muckley who had a tougher battle to reach the final winning 21-19 against van de Gevel & Dover.

The final was another rather one-sided affair when, after losing the first end, Lee & Smyth raced into a 13-4 lead after 6 ends with some excellent leading by Smyth.

Watson & Muckley stopped the rot winning 2 ends to pull back to 13-8 only for Lee & Smyth to score 3 and 2 to go to 18-8. A single for each pair made it 19-9.

A score of 3 on the next end was the last shout for Watson & Muckley as Lee & Smyth scored two singles to win 21-12.

In Division 2 of the Evening Singles League top of the table Eastfield A continued their winning run with a 154-114 (5-3) win at Robin Hoods Bay putting them 345 points ahead of North Cliff C.

Borough A currently head Division 1, 18 points ahead of Hunmanby A, despite losing 146-137 (4-4) away to them.

In the Over-60s League Knockout Cup semis North Cliff A played Hunmanby at Borough and won 231-182 (8-4) while at Cliff, Whitby crushed Brid Bay 238-165 (10-2). The final will be played on Wednesday 6 August at Eastfield, starting at 6pm.

Thursday Evening Doubles League leaders Borough A won all 4 games at “home” to Borough C, 84-27, while second-placed Whitby also kept a clean sheet against Borough B winning 84-30 at home.

North Cliff A still head Saturday Singles League Division 1 after winning 10-3 (189-143) at bottom-placed Eastfield.