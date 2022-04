Visit www.bridlingtonalexbowling.weebly.com or call club captain John Mitchell 07989 693356 for more details about how to join the bowls club. Photo submitted

Bridlington Alexandra Bowling Club got the season off to a fine start with Sunday and Monday social games enjoyed by both old and new members.

A cold wind on the Sunday did nothing to spoil the bowling while Monday’s match was played in notably warmer conditions.