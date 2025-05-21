Alexandra Veterans A team prove too strong for Walkington in Driffield League
The triple of Hobson/Mitchell/Mitchell got off to a slow start but by the half way mark they had taken the lead at 9-7 and did not look back from there, winning their rink 16-12, writes John Mitchell.
On the other rink, McCall/Hutchinson/McCall were holding their own at 8-6 by end 9.
Scores on the next 3 ends took them into a 6 point lead and by end 14 they had maintained this advantage. On the penultimate end, Walkington scored 3 to bring them within range but Bridlington took the final end to give them a 15-11 victory.
The B team played Driffield Rec in their Division 5 game.
Howarth/Howarth/McCollough were behind for most of the early stages but by end 9 they had levelled the match at 7-7.
Driffield then regained the lead and by end 13 there were 11-8 up on Bridlington.
The home side began a fight back and took 4 of the remaining 5 ends to win 15-12.
On the other rink Nicholson/Talbot/Booth led 7-5 after 8 ends but the visitors then scored 9 points over the next 4 ends to lead 15-8 on end 13. Although Bridlington fought hard they could not claw back the deficit and in a close finish lost 14-16.
Division one of the midweek league saw Bridlington travel to Leven Playing Fields and the triple of McCall/Hobson/McCall led 11-6 after 8 ends, Leven, however gained momentum and levelled at 14-14 on end 15 they then won 6 shots over the next two ends and although Bridlington scored 3 on the final end they lost the game 17-20.
On the other rink Buckle/Mitchell/Mitchell began slowly and were 7-1 down after 6 ends.
Steady bowling saw Bridlington take the lead on end 14 at 14-11.
They maintained their form to run out winners at 20-12. The B Team were against Beverley Town.
Sullivan/Nicholson/Hutchinson began well and lead 10-0 after 5 ends. Beverley then mounted a fight back and by end 12 the had drawn level at 11-11. In what turned out to be a very tight finish, Bridlington won the game 17-15.
On the other rink Morgan/Scruton/Booth were always in the lead and led 11-4 after 14 ends.
Beverley took the final 4 ends but could not overtake Bridlington who won 11-9.
The B Team’s second game was against Hornsea Prom A.
Allen/Scruton/Hutchinson were 14-5 down after 12 ends, 7 shots over the next 4 ends took them within 2 points of their opposition but Hornsea won the final 2 ends to win 17-12.
Talbot/Morgan/Booth were always in control on their rink and were 13-1 up after 9 ends.
The visitors then took the next 6 ends to trail by only 3 points, but scores over the final 3 ends gave Bridlington a 17-10 victory.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about bowling at Brid Alex you can visit their website at bridlingtonalexandrabowling.weebly.com or email on [email protected]