In Division One of the Driffield and District Vets Flat Green Bowling League, the Bridlington Alexandra Club A team travelled to Walkington A.

The triple of Hobson/Mitchell/Mitchell got off to a slow start but by the half way mark they had taken the lead at 9-7 and did not look back from there, winning their rink 16-12, writes John Mitchell.

On the other rink, McCall/Hutchinson/McCall were holding their own at 8-6 by end 9.

Scores on the next 3 ends took them into a 6 point lead and by end 14 they had maintained this advantage. On the penultimate end, Walkington scored 3 to bring them within range but Bridlington took the final end to give them a 15-11 victory.

The B team played Driffield Rec in their Division 5 game.

Howarth/Howarth/McCollough were behind for most of the early stages but by end 9 they had levelled the match at 7-7.

Driffield then regained the lead and by end 13 there were 11-8 up on Bridlington.

The home side began a fight back and took 4 of the remaining 5 ends to win 15-12.

On the other rink Nicholson/Talbot/Booth led 7-5 after 8 ends but the visitors then scored 9 points over the next 4 ends to lead 15-8 on end 13. Although Bridlington fought hard they could not claw back the deficit and in a close finish lost 14-16.

Division one of the midweek league saw Bridlington travel to Leven Playing Fields and the triple of McCall/Hobson/McCall led 11-6 after 8 ends, Leven, however gained momentum and levelled at 14-14 on end 15 they then won 6 shots over the next two ends and although Bridlington scored 3 on the final end they lost the game 17-20.

On the other rink Buckle/Mitchell/Mitchell began slowly and were 7-1 down after 6 ends.

Steady bowling saw Bridlington take the lead on end 14 at 14-11.

They maintained their form to run out winners at 20-12. The B Team were against Beverley Town.

Sullivan/Nicholson/Hutchinson began well and lead 10-0 after 5 ends. Beverley then mounted a fight back and by end 12 the had drawn level at 11-11. In what turned out to be a very tight finish, Bridlington won the game 17-15.

On the other rink Morgan/Scruton/Booth were always in the lead and led 11-4 after 14 ends.

Beverley took the final 4 ends but could not overtake Bridlington who won 11-9.

The B Team’s second game was against Hornsea Prom A.

Allen/Scruton/Hutchinson were 14-5 down after 12 ends, 7 shots over the next 4 ends took them within 2 points of their opposition but Hornsea won the final 2 ends to win 17-12.

Talbot/Morgan/Booth were always in control on their rink and were 13-1 up after 9 ends.

The visitors then took the next 6 ends to trail by only 3 points, but scores over the final 3 ends gave Bridlington a 17-10 victory.

If anyone is interested in finding out more about bowling at Brid Alex you can visit their website at bridlingtonalexandrabowling.weebly.com or email on [email protected]