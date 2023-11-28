Alice Hogarth shines in Danby Ladies’ home win against Stockton
With this being a back to back fixture the home side knew Stockton would come back fighting.
Wanting to start strongly Alice Hogarth made some powerful runs down the pitch carrying the team forwards and within the first five minutes Katie Hodgson managed to knock the ball around the Stockton keeper giving the hosts an early lead.
With a great start to the game and Danby playing with confidence it wasn’t long before Erin Hodgson managed to score the second with a strong reserve sweep on goal. Pippa Middlemas and Christine Tarrant worked well together to block any threats from Stockton and were feeding the ball wide for Danby to attack.
The second half started and Danby wanted to continue controlling the game and with Rosie Hogarth holding the ball well in the middle Danby were creating chances on goal.
Alice Hogarth continued to work hard and it wasn’t long before after a solid run and some great link-up play she sent the ball high above the keeper giving Danby their third.
Danby were playing some great hockey and really linking up as a team and it wasn’t long before Katie Hodgson made the final score 4-0 with a solid strike on goal.
Player of the match was awarded to Alice Hogarth for some great play both defensively and attacking.
This week Danby play North Shields at home.