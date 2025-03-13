Amanda Porter and Michael Byass race to Bridlington Road Runners Winter League victories

Brid Road Runners in action at the Three Mile Anniversary Race. Photos by TCF Photography

​Sunday morning saw the final race of the Bridlington Road Runners club’s Winter league take place,

During the competition there has been some fierce competition from all the runners that entered, entrants are only required to run four out of the five races to qualify for league positions, writes Thomas Fynn.

Joe Shepherdson claimed the victory at Sunday’s Stuart Spooner anniversary 3 mile, with Phill Taylor and Paul Good in the top three.

Miriam Ireland, Catherine Moverley, along with Katie Shepherdson, were all in the top three for the females.

The handicap winners on the day were Janet Downes for the ladies and Rob Calthorpe for the men.

With the series completed, the final standings are as follows.

Ladies: 1st Amanda Porter 197 points. 2nd Heidi Baker 190 points, 3rd Catherine Brittan 178 points.

Mens: 1st Michael Byass 185 points. 2nd Steve Wilson and Paul Good tied on 176, 3rd place Graham Lonsdale 173 points.

Saturday morning saw a bumper turnout of entrants to the weekly parkrun on the clifftops of Sewerby.

With a gentle breeze and finally some warm sunshine athletes of all abilities took to the weekly 5km parkrun, overall there were 285 gracing the event.

Some of the Bridlington Road Runners had either chosen to sit the event out or take a more leisurely approach with the season’s Club Winter League culminating the following day.

However, for those that like to take the event a little more seriously, Jason Westmoreland, Adam Dyas and Dean Hyde all ran strong to claim the top three men’s places for Brid Road Runners, whilst Louise Taylor once again pushed herself to claim first female finisher and first Bridlington lady.

Elsewhere, enjoying the warmer weather was Danny Brunton who was in ultra race action on a fast and slightly undulating (1,200ft of ascent) 50km trail race in Bedfordshire.

The course consisted of a figure of eight route through wooded trails and open countryside on a sunny morning in the beautiful Bedfordshire countryside, and quite muddy in sections, however Danny overcame all the obstacles to claim first place in the event in 4:21:21.