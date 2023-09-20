BRR juniors celebrate success at the county championship earlier this year.

Leaving an experienced U13 Girls 100m field in her slipstream, the talented sprinter flew to the finish line in 13.45 seconds, writes Emma Choat.

Almost a full second ahead of second place, Abi's performance ranks her nationally for girls competing at this distance in her age category.

Oceane Price signed off a superb season with a last outing as an U11 Girl with a PB and two medals.

Her U11 600m win came in a very impressive 2.01.13. Taking her fine form into the 150m, Oceane won bronze in a 150m PB 24.32, a fitting conclusion to her track season.

Evie Lakes performed well again in the 800m with a 2.44.05 run in a strong U13 Girls race.

Daniel Imeson, representing Humber Athletics, finished fourth in the 85m hurdles with a PB of 17.53 which contributed to fifth place for the Humber team overall at the Intercounties U13/U15 event at Cudworth.

Closer to home, Charlie Johnson put in two superb back to back performances in the Burton Fleming 5k and Fun Run, winning the Fun Run and then securing third in the 5k with 29.59 run.

Lily Choat also represented the yellow and black, finishing First Girl and second place overall in the Burton Pidsea 1 mile Fun Run.