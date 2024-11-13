The runners at the start of the Dalby Dash 10k trail race last weekend.

Eight Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the annual Dalby Dash 10-Kilometre Trail Race in Dalby Forest, which is a scenic and hilly course.

It is a fund-raising event for the Help the Heroes charity, and the runners observed the traditional silence before the start of the race.

Andrew Hopper led all the club members after finishing 24th overall of 454 in 39.21.

He was followed by Jamie Ward 32nd 40.21, Martin Pepworth 49.11, David Lester 51.07.

Lynn Watson competed in the Fairway 5-mile Trail Race, at Stockport

Suzanne Villiers led the club’s females after finishing 168th female in 64.16.

She was followed by Lesley Lester 169th 64.22, Julie Wiles 64.25, Mandy Pepworth 87.08.

SAC’s Lynn Watson competed in the Fairway 5-mile Trail Race at Stockport.

She completed the race, officially 5.2 miles, in 57.36, 73rd of 109 females and sixth of 12 Over-60s.

Thirteen SAC members ran the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

Daniel Bateson finished first for the club and seventh overall of 166 and first O40. Helen Layton led the club’s females in 30th overall of 72 and third O40.

Other Male Results; M. Rutt 24th, M. Bowes 4th O55, M. Burke 36th with a PB, J. Lambe 7th O55, P. Shepherdson 9th O50, C. Allen 6th O65.

Other Female Results; M. D’Eath 6th O50, A. Hornsby 4th O55, S. Shepherdson 8th O50 with a PB, B. Amos 5th O40, S. Vaughan 3rd O45.

At Dalby Rob Preston was 17th overall of 134, Bridget Macedonski third female overall of 51 and first Over-60, David Fox was second O70, Rob Grainger fifth O50 and Olive Bannister first O70, and at Whitby Nikki Edmond was 11th O55 and Sharen Carr third O60.