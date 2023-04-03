News you can trust since 1882
Andy Adamson and Danny Cooper win inaugural Mick Gates Open Doubles at Borough Bowling Club

Sixty-four bowlers from all over Yorkshire came to compete in Borough Bowling Club’s inaugural Mick Gates Open Doubles on Sunday March 26.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read
Borough President Steve Taylor and Jo Gates presents the winner with their prizes.

Mick Gates was secretary at Borough for many years and a very longstanding and popular member.

His son, daughter and grandaughter all played in this first annual pairs event dedicated to his memory.

There was some top bowling all day that culminated with a final contested by Borough’s Andy Adamson and North Cliffs Danny Cooper who played Whitby’s Geoff Watson and Paul Morgan.

It was a very tight game which Adamson and Cooper just kept their necks in front all the way through eventually running out 21-16 to be the first names on the new cup.

The Picture shows Borough President Steve Taylor and Jo Gates presenting the winner with their prizes

