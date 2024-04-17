Andy Adamson edged past Dave Pryce to win the Malton Cup thriller at Borough Bowling Club

This was first competed for 87 years ago in 1937.

The first semi-final was a tight affair with new member Steve Lonnia just being edged out 21-18 by Borough’s longest serving member Dave Pryce.

The other semi was also a tight affair with Andy Adamson just getting past Sue Wilkinson 21-17.

Adamson got away to a great start in the final running into a 15-7 lead before Pryce came back to 13-15.

Adamson then won four ends on the trot to go 20-13 ahead of his rival.

Once again Pryce came back to 19-20.

A loose lead then from Pryce saw Adamson capitalise with a great touching wood that got the final point needed to win 21-19.

Borough Chairman Pete Charter presented the prizes to the players.