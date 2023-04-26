Annie O’Sullivan’s record-breaking effort leads Scarborough Athletic Club’s London Marathon results

The Scarborough Athletic Club runners who took part in the London Marathon last weekend.

The club’s first finisher was Annie O’Sullivan who was competing in her second marathon.

She was on the mass start and was still notably placed 172nd female overall in a PB time of 2 hours 59 minutes and 50 seconds, which was the new club female marathon record.

The fastest club male was Andrew Hopper who improved his PB by 24 minutes when finishing in 3.00.20. He was followed by Ryan Sheader with 3.01.44, Glynn Hewitt in 3.10.11 and club chairman David Field in 3.51.58.

The second fastest club female was Nicola Doody who achieved a PB of 8 minutes to finish in 4.15.38. She was followed by Ann Kitto with a 20-minute PB time of 4.37.45.

Other PBs were achieved by marathon debutant Simon Burnley who clocked 3.15.30, Andrew Chidwick with a debut 4.24.19 and Andrew Doody achieved a 16-minute improvement with 5.11.07.

Dawn and Jennie Trown finished together this time in 4.34.47, which resulted in both getting close to a PB and for Dawn just 11 seconds away.

Three club members completed an official Virtual London Marathon at Scarborough.

Scarborough Athletic Club's Virtual London Marathoners

Jean Fish was joined by Ruth Frank and Caroline Metcalf, who had both competed a recent 50-mile race over Easter time.

Twenty-one SAC members competed in the 11th Esk Valley Fell Club Winter Series race, held at and around Goathland and named the’ Heartbeat Hobble’.

The first finisher for the club was Daniel Bateson who was second overall of 156 and 1st O40.

He was followed by Paul Lawson 7th, Darryl Koekemoer 8th and Paul Butler 12th who closed in for the winning men’s team.

Annie O'Sullivan in action at the London Marathon.

The women’s team finished second, led by Rhona Marshall in 2nd female overall and 1st O40. She was followed by Nikki Carr Walls 11th and Sue Haslam 12th and 1st O65, who closed in for the team.

The men’s second team was led by Matthew Jones in 15th and who was followed by; Ian Spence 19th, Alan Whelan 38th and Ian Beaver whose 41st place secured the 5th team place.

The women’s second team was led by Rebecca May in 29th, and who was followed by; Jane Hamp 35th and 2nd Over 2nd O60. Lianne Koekemoer 36th secured the 9th team place.

The men’s third team was led by Andrew Robinson 59th, Andy Southwick 66th, Neil Scruton 69th and 1st O75. Robert Bailey 85th secured the 11th team place.

The men’s teams were backed up by Chris Clayton 87th and Paul Dannerolle 96th

The women’s teams were backed up by Lisa Bourne in 42nd.

Harry Whitehouse continued his Age Group success at Italian Parkruns, when he finished the Rome event 37th overall and 1st O70 again.

Ben Guthrie finished second overall of 105 at Dalby Parkrun, and just a second behind M40 Geoff Wynn of York Triathlon Club and with a PB.

He was followed by Robert Preston, who has achieved nine wins at Dalby, who finished third overall.

Twenty-two club members took part in North Yorkshire Water Park event at Wykeham.

Duncan Smart was the first finisher for the Club in 9th overall of 142 and 1st Over-50.

Hester Butterworth was the 1st female overall of 54 and 1st Over-50.

Other Male Results; M. Rutt 20th, J. Waite 1st 11-14, A. Padgham 25th, D. Lester 3rd Over-50, M. Pepworth 3rd Over-55, P. Shepherdson 3rd Over-55, R. Hyde 11th Over-50, H. Forkin 1st Over-75, M. Padgham 3rd Over-65, M. Thompson 2nd Over-80.

Other Female Results; R.Dent 2nd, M. D’eath 2nd Over-50, J, Webb 1st Over-60, J. Miller 4th Over-50,G.Barnard 1st Over-55, R. Frank 6th Over-50, A. Metcalfe 2nd Over-60, C. Bilton 5th Over-45 and a PB, S. Villiers 3rd Over-60, S. Houghton 1st Over-65.

Helpers; Jacob Waite, Mik Lambert, Julia Webb.

At Sewerby Parkrun, Dave Shipley was 40th overall of 183 and 2nd Over-65 and Alan Keenan 1st Over 75.

Linda Hinchliffe was 7th Over-50 and headed Lesley Bayes 3rd Over-70 and Pat Keenan 5th Over-70.

At Whitby Cinder Track Parkrun, Mark Thomas recorded his second win at this Parkrun when heading 99 overall.

He was followed by Ian Spence in 4th, Pete Barnard 6th Over-55 and Roy Taylor 4th Over-60.

At Hull Parkrun, Olive Bannister finished 2nd Over-65 that included 9 in total and also 64th female overall of 168, at Endcliffe Sheffield Parkrun, Giulia Wilkins was 3rd Over-45 and 33rd of 190 females.

