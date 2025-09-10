Another Win For Scarborough's Ben Tolliday

Top step again for Ben as he comes away from Donington Park with a win and a 2nd place.

It was Round eight of the Bennetts British Superbike championship from Donington Park at the weekend which saw Ben Tolliday racing in the Quattro British Supersport Cup championship abourd his 'Team Tolly Racing' Triumpgh 765. He leaves there just one point behind the leader, Scottish rider Keo Walker.

Here's what Ben had to say: "Well, a bit of a turnaround weekend! I struggled all day Friday to get any sort of laptime out of me and the bike, we went into Saturday Qualifying and still struggled. We managed to turn things around for the races and missed out on the win in race one by 0.2 seconds and then to clear off in the Feature Race on Sunday to get the win was amazing.

So a P2 and Win in Supersport Cup over this weekend still leaves us one point off P1 in the championship. These last two rounds at Oulton and Brands are going to be so good, and can't wait for the battle.

Ben exits Goddard at Donington Park Photo Colin Port Images.

I have to give a huge shoutout to the people that keep the wheels in motion when things start getting tough! My Dad, Ben and Phil for just working relentlessly to get everything as it needs to be to get me going back in the right direction.

As always, can't forget the people who make a lot of this actually possible also; Team Tolly Supporters Club.

Next up is Oulton Park in Cheshire over the weekend of October 3-5.