Anthony Allison and Jason Esposito sparkle in Scarborough Hockey Club Men 1s win at Doncaster 3s

Hat-trick hero Anthony Allison. Photo: Will Palmer

​Anthony Allison and Jason Esposito sparkled as Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s first team roared to a 6-2 win at Doncaster 3s on Saturday.

​The hosts opened the scoring after eight minutes, with Esposito levelling in the 16th minute.

Six minutes later Esposito netted his second goal, Allison providing the assist, and only three minutes later Allison made it 3-1.

Allison struck again on the half-hour mark after fine work from Ben Topar to seal victory for the away side.

Jason Esposito scored twice in the 6-2 win at Doncaster 3s. Photos by Will Palmer

Reto Priel added a fifth goal for Scarborough just three minutes later, and Allison completed his hat-trick in the 46th minute, Esposito providing the assist on this occasion.

The hosts hit a late second consolation goal.