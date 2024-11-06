Scarborough Hockey Club Men's 2s skipper Chris Tait in action. PHOTOS BY WILL PALMER

​Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 1s bounced back from their previous week’s defeat, Anthony Allison smashing a superb six goals in an excellent 9-1 win at Leeds Adel M3.

Scarborough started strongly, eager to make a statement, and it didn’t take long to get on the scoreboard, Jason Esposito made an excellent run into the D, setting up Nick Thompson for the first goal.

Although Adel equalised against the run of play, Scarborough quickly regained control as Levi Wontroba netted a second, assisted by Thompson. Allison then extended the lead with a determined finish after winning back possession.

Just before half-time, a well-executed penalty corner saw Thompson slip the ball to Allison, who scored his second to make it 4-1 at the break.

Adel came out with renewed energy in the second half, but the visitors held firm and extended their lead with another penalty corner, Thompson again setting up Allison for a third goal.

Esposito then delivered a superb crash ball into the D, where Allison added his fourth.

Player of the Match Allison added a quickfire double, including a stunning goal into the top corner, both assisted by Monty Burlinson before centre-back Jasper Engelberts went on a dazzling solo run, beating several defenders before setting up Wontroba’s second goal, rounding out the 9-1 scoreline.

Scarborough saw out the game, resisting late pressure to claim an impressive victory on the road.

Scarborough Men’s 2s maintained their unbeaten campaign with a hard-earned 2-1 win at Acomb M2.

The game started quickly, the visitors soaking up early pressure thanks to some sharp saves from stand-in goalkeeper Michael Humphries.

Scarborough held strong even when temporarily reduced to 10 players, as defender Gordon Mockett received a green card. Returning to full strength, Scarborough broke the deadlock with a clever finish from forward Mark Gibson, going into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Scarborough pressed on after the break, extending their lead with a well-coordinated play between Mark Gibson and Ian Gilbert, who placed a perfectly weighted cross for player of the match Will Atkinson to execute a textbook finish on the back post.

The team fended off Acomb’s efforts until the hosts managed a consolation goal on the final hit of the match.