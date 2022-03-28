Archers of Bridlington and Burton Agnes group lands Sport England grant to buy junior equipment

The Archers of Bridlington and Burton Agnes group has been awarded a grant to buy equipmnent for juniors.

The money will go towards buying new equipment for the club’s growing cohort of junior members.

The funding will boost children’s archery opportunites in the area, allowing youngsters to learn the skill and then perform to the best of their ability.

Dave Hunt, ABBA club coach, said: “We have had a few juniors come and go over the years, but recently the number of very young Juniors has increased significantly.

“Then, after a visit to a local school to carry out a demonstration of archery and running a ‘have a go’ session there, the numbers have shot up again.

“This highlighted the club’s lack of junior kit in general.

“We need to be in a position to give all who take part in our beginners’ courses and go on to join the club the greatest chance of performing to their best ability and not be impeded by their equipment.

“This grant will really balance out the opportunities to do well for all juniors at the club, this year and going forward.