Athletes ready to tackle new Dash race at Sewerby alongside Bridlington Road Runners multi-terrain race on October 1

Both races begin on the Beaconsfield Promenade on the north side of the town.

There are plenty of car parks around the area, Limekiln Lane is around a half mile walk from the start area giving the runners a bit of time to get warmed up before the event.

Nearer to the start is the Beaconsfield car park which also houses the Premier Inn along with the Leisure World car parks and a newly built parking area after a recent demolition.

The 13.5-mile multi-terrain race starts at 9.30am.

The race in 2022 was a huge success and precedes the old road route, it then heads off towards Sewerby, Danes Dyke and Flamborough headland before returning to the sea-front finish taking in the glorious East Yorkshire coast on paths, tracks and lanes.

It is a well-marshalled and marked route by the club, there will be trophies for the top three finishers male and female, together with age category trophies.

Race photography on the day is provided by TCF Photography, images can be found on the relevant social media channels shortly after the event.

Running in conjunction with the Brid Road Runners' Multi-Terrain Race and new for 2023, the Sewerby Sprint Race is a 5k dash from the north side promenade up to Sewerby Park and back.

The course starts on Beaconsfield Prom then heads off towards Sewerby along the Land Train path before returning to the seafront finish.

The race starts around 10 minutes after the main race.

Headphones are not permitted on either race, non-compliance will result in disqualification.

Trophies will be awarded to the First Male and Female and also First Boy and Girl.

All finishers will receive a commemorative medal at £10 for entry (£8 for affiliated club runners),