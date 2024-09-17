Athletes still have time to enter the third annual Bridlington Road Runners 13.5-mile Multi Terrain Race

Action from the 2023 Athletes Bridlington Road Runners 13.5-mile Multi Terrain Race

There is still time to enter the third annual Brid Road Runners 13.5-mile trail race on Sunday October 6, with a deadline of 11.59pm on Sunday September 22.

There are plenty of entries available, and with only a few days to go for the closing date BRR are urging as many as possible to sign up.

The race begins in the same place as previous years; races on the Beaconsfield Promenade (seafront).

It then heads off towards Sewerby, Danes Dyke, and Flamborough headland before returning for a seafront finish.

Athletes line up before the Sewerby Sprint in 2023.

The race starts at 9.30am prompt.

Alongside the main event, there is now a 5K Sewerby Sprint, the race has the same start line as the main event and begins at 9.40am.

There is also the family fun run which takes place around 10.15am suitable for all abilities.

There are plenty of car parks around the area, Limekiln Lane is around a half-mile walk from the start area giving the runners a bit of time to get warmed up before the event.

Nearer to the start of the race is the Beaconsfield car park, along with the Leisure World car parks and also a newly built parking area nearby,

The course is a well-marshalled and marked route by the club, there will be trophies for the top three finishers male and female, together with age category trophies.

The entry link can be found on https://theentrypoint.co.uk/events/bridlington-135-mile-multi-terrain-race-2024-Ewo3Xey1peDLVW8 or by searching Bridlington Road Runners Multi terrain race where the site will direct you accordingly.