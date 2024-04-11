The local athletics community is mourning the loss of stalwart Bob Thomson.

Bob was a regular runner at many events, including last year’s Bridlington Sprint 5k, which was hosted by Bridlington Road Runners, writes Tom Fynn.

Bob was an inspiration to many and despite his advanced years had taken part in over 400 parkrun events, sadly though he had taken a fall the North Lincs 10k, despite making good progress another fall resulted in his peaceful passing at Hull Royal Infirmary.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the Sewerby parkrun event this past Saturday a moments applause was held in his memory, everyone from Bridlington Road Runners, and Sewerby parkrun send their deepest condolences.

A welcome return to the running calendar this week saw the return of the City of Hull Champagne league, a 10-race series from April to July, where the location was the North Cave 4 mile last weekend.

All races except the first are handicapped.

Six Bridlington Road Runners competed at Cave, spearheading for the Brid club was chairman Martin Hutchinson, who completed the four-mile event in under 27 minutes.

Heidi Baker was the only female entrant from the yellow and blacks, and came home in under 34 minutes.

Father-and-son duo Stuart and Christian Bowes were separated by around 30 seconds on the night. Andy Long and David Foster completed the field.

BRR stalwart Phill Taylor restored his first-place finishing at Sewerby parkrun as 273 entrants took part in the weekly 5k on a glorious sunny but chilly Saturday morning.

James Briggs was hot on the heels of Taylor, but impressing most was Matthew Colling earning a PB and finishing third for the host club.

Pacer Martin Hutchinson managed to still earn 24 minutes despite a watch malfunction around the course.

Emma Richardson was first senior female this week, with Patricia Bielby and Gillian Taylor following in to complete the top three ladies.