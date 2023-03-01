Autosmart help keep Scarborough BMX star Miller Temple on track for Olympic dream

British Cycling star Miller Temple

Paul and Candy Daley-Smith run the Autosmart franchise in Scarborough, and they have decided to help local youngster Miller Temple, 17, as he aims to earn a place in Team GB at the LA Olympics in 2028.

Paul said: “Miller has already has done amazing by getting into the British Cycling Elite Junior team, where he competes in the BMX freestyle category.

"Our contribution is to help towards travel cost of his vehicle to transport his BMX bike so Miller can go and train every week at the best BMX tracks in the country and to be able to train with the elite riders to get where he needs to be. Miller is an amazing talented young lad and he puts in 100% effort.

"The lad’s commitment is outstanding and we are proud to be helping him with his future plans in his sport.”

Miller is one of only two boys and three girls selected for the British Cycling elite junior team squad who compete in the BMX freestyle discipline, an event in which Team GB took home women’s gold and men’s bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.