Barracudas secured a superb 30-25 success against Lookout Sirens in the Scarborough Ladies Netball League

The first quarter was neck and neck, with both teams turning over he ball at times. Barracudas were just in front at the start of the second quarter 6-5, and another close quarter saw Barracudas extend their lead to 15-12, with great shooting by both teams on the edge of the circle.

Barracudas then came out strong managed to get a run of goals, with some quick passing around the circle edge into shooters Hayley Watson and Olivia Smith-Duffin.

Lookout weren’t far behind and had a strong end to the third quarter, leaving it 23-20 to Barracudas going into the final quarter.

The young Minnows suffered a 41-9 defeat at the hands of Piranhas

Some closely-fought contests between Lookout’s attack and Barracudas’ defence meant it was all to play for in the final minutes, Barracaudas winning 30-25.

Players of the match were Smith-Duffin for Barracudas and Rach Pashby for Lookout.

Piranhas surged to a 41-6 win against a young Minnows team.

The first quarter started with Piranhas working hard to get the ball in the circle past the Minnows defence. The Piranhas defence stood strong against attempted attacks by Minnows, making it 11-1 to Piranhas at the end of the first quarter.

Minnows' defender Lyla Prendergast started the second quarter with two fantastic interceptions. Both teams played competitively down the court, with a clean sheet for Piranhas and only five goals against Minnows’ defence.

The third quarter started 16-1, with two goals then being scored by Minnows shooter Alana Russell.

Piranhas showed control and consistency to lead 31-3 by the end of the third quarter.

In the final quarter, Isla McNeill got her first goal of the game, followed by two from Jasmine Sutcliffe.

Piranhas fought back to seal a 41-6 victory.

The player of the match for Piranhas went to Lauren Hodgetts, their goal shooter for some amazing movement in the circle.

Juliette Moran, the Minnow's centre, played consistently throughout, moving into space, and supporting both defence and attack.