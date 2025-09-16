Barrie Watson beats Dave Pryce in dramatic Wally Day Cup final

The four finalists line up at Borough Bowling Club.

Borough Crown Green Bowling Club played their annual Wally Day Singles Knockout Cup earlier this month.

The top half of the draw saw the prolific Dave Pryce in a tough section but after beating Pete Charter 21-14, Steve Taylor 21-5 and Caroline Watson 21-8 he took the first berth in the final.

Barrie Watson had to come through the preliminary round beating Graham Walker 21-13, Simon Walker 21-8, Andy Adamson 21-13 and, in the semi-final, Brian Dalby 21-8 to claim the other place in the final.

The final was a very tight affair with neither player managing to get away from the other.

After 25 ends Barrie Watson managed to nudge into an 18-17 lead and score three ones in a row to take the trophy 21-17.

A tea and biscuits consolation competition was won by new club member Bob Wood beating club chairman Pete Charter 21-20 in the final.