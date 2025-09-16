Barrie Watson beats Dave Pryce in dramatic Wally Day Cup final
The top half of the draw saw the prolific Dave Pryce in a tough section but after beating Pete Charter 21-14, Steve Taylor 21-5 and Caroline Watson 21-8 he took the first berth in the final.
Barrie Watson had to come through the preliminary round beating Graham Walker 21-13, Simon Walker 21-8, Andy Adamson 21-13 and, in the semi-final, Brian Dalby 21-8 to claim the other place in the final.
The final was a very tight affair with neither player managing to get away from the other.
After 25 ends Barrie Watson managed to nudge into an 18-17 lead and score three ones in a row to take the trophy 21-17.
A tea and biscuits consolation competition was won by new club member Bob Wood beating club chairman Pete Charter 21-20 in the final.