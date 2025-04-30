Barrie Watson earns Malton Cup victory at Borough Bowling Club.

Borough Bowling Club played their annual handicapped Malton Cup for the John Malton trophy which dates back to 1938.

Scratch players Barrie Watson and Gary Thornton battled their way to the semi-finals but it was Watson who ran out on top with a close 21-16 victory.

New bowler Jim Barr playing off plus 9 had a great run into the semi-final to face Ken Marshall off plus 6 but a masterly performance from Marshall saw him take the other final berth with a 21-10 win.

Watson had to give Marshall 6 start but after winning 2 points on the first end he was soon 9-2 down, Watson then slipped into gear to race into a 15-11 lead before Marshall won 4 ends in a row to come back to go 16-15 up. Watson then took charge and ran out a 21-16 winner after a hard-fought game.

