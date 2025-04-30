Barrie Watson earns Malton Cup victory at Borough Bowling Club
Scratch players Barrie Watson and Gary Thornton battled their way to the semi-finals but it was Watson who ran out on top with a close 21-16 victory.
New bowler Jim Barr playing off plus 9 had a great run into the semi-final to face Ken Marshall off plus 6 but a masterly performance from Marshall saw him take the other final berth with a 21-10 win.
Watson had to give Marshall 6 start but after winning 2 points on the first end he was soon 9-2 down, Watson then slipped into gear to race into a 15-11 lead before Marshall won 4 ends in a row to come back to go 16-15 up. Watson then took charge and ran out a 21-16 winner after a hard-fought game.