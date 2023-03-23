Whitby Hockey Club Ladies line up for their final home game of the season.

Whitby started well, missing some early scoring opportunities, Millie Storr making punishing runs down the right wing.

Despite the heat Anya Legg worked well with the rest of defence to clear several balls from Darlington, but the visitors finally scored a couple past keeper Kirsty Dixon, demoralising Whitby, as their work rate remained high.

Zara Noble, supported by Storr and Neve Eddon soon made it 2-1 at half-time.

Whitby hearts are broken as Darlington go 3-2 ahead late on. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Coach Marcus Coates had a change in formation at the break and Whitby came out fighting hard from the first whistle.

The team were able to score an early goal that was worked up the pitch beautifully by Nicola Kent and finished by Storr.

Unfortunately, Darlington managed to gain a further two goals in the last couple of minutes to make the full-time score 4-2.

In a great game everyone played very well, player of the match was awarded to Jessica Hogarth for her outstanding efforts in defence.

Darlington and Whitby battle it out in the league encounter on Saturday.

In their penultimate game of the season Danby Ladies lost out 3-0 at Whitley Bay and Tynemouth.

The home team were quick to put the Danby defence to work but Christine Tarrant was strong in clearing the threats wide.

Danby midfielders Kath Hogarth and Nikki Graham worked well in both defending for Danby and attacking with their passing and pace driving the Danby attack forward.

With Danby behind 3-0 at half-time the visitors had to change something and we started the second half with confidence.

Katie Hodgson managed to clear the ball with power towards the Danby forwards finding Bronwyn Hodgson who was creating some chances.

Danby looked more confident in the second half and were controlling the play with Kate Charters and Alice Hogarth playing strongly down either side and driving the team forward, forcing the home keeper into saves, unfortunately they were unable to score and the game ended 3-0.

Player of the match was awarded to Alice Hogarth and Kate Charters for some exceptional performances in the midfield.