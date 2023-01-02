Beckett Football League aim to bring through the next generation of stars
The newitts.com Beckett Football League are at the halfway stage in another interesting season.
The league has operated with two divisions since 1994, this season the league has 21 member teams in their two divisions.
One of the main aspects of the league’s recent growth has seen the number of former junior players reaching the age of 16 and turning to playing in senior football in the Beckett League.
One of the successful member teams is Heslerton who play in the second division and over the past 12 months they have introduced several of their former Under-16 team members into their senior team which is managed by Andrew Stanton.
Looking to the future and looking at next season, 2023/24, the league hope to attract a few more new teams.
The league have all their games covered with referees, already a couple of teams are showing interest in making this progression from junior into senior football.
League chairman Keith Sales, who is in his 54th year as a league official, hopes to see the league expand even further.
He said: “It is vital for our league in a rural area and with the decline in school competitive football to encourage teenagers to get involved and enjoy playing the game.
"The league currently operates from Thirsk in the West to Whitby/Scarborough/Filey in the East.
“Any team interested in joining the Beckett League is asked to contact the league secretary Andy Rouph on 07854 416379 or me on 01751 473348 for further information.”