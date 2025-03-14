Bees launch netball club for junior players in Bridlington

A great turn out at the Bridlington Bees netball club 11-16 session

​A group of Bridlington friends are starting up a new netball club in the town for the next generation of players.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The new Bridlington Bees and Juniors Netball Club will be aiming to eventually enter teams into the Bees Humberside League and the Humberside League.

Organiser Connie Howarth said: “Myself alongside a couple of friends are starting up a Bees and Junior Netball club in Bridlington; this is something Bridlington has not offered for a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are running two sessions; one is Bridlington Juniors Netball Club on a Monday 5-6pm at Bridlington CYP, this is for ages 11-16. The first session is free then £1.50 per session after that.

A great turn-out at the Bridlington Bees netball club 11-16 session

"The second session is Bridlington Bees Netball Club on a Friday 5.30-6.30pm at Bridlington CYP, this session is for ages 4-10.

“The first session is free then £1.50 per session after that. This session starts from Friday March 14.”

The Juniors will be developing and learning new skills to apply into matches before entering any league to have regular match play while the Bees will be developing and learning the fundamental netball skills and building the netball game knowledge whilst having lots of fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howarth added: "For more information for parents this can be found on Facebook or Instagram and our email for any other enquiries is [email protected].

"There is also an expression of interest on the Facebook page and on the posters through the QR code.”