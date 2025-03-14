Bees launch netball club for junior players in Bridlington

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 14th Mar 2025, 09:13 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 09:24 BST
A great turn out at the Bridlington Bees netball club 11-16 sessionplaceholder image
A great turn out at the Bridlington Bees netball club 11-16 session
​A group of Bridlington friends are starting up a new netball club in the town for the next generation of players.

​The new Bridlington Bees and Juniors Netball Club will be aiming to eventually enter teams into the Bees Humberside League and the Humberside League.

Organiser Connie Howarth said: “Myself alongside a couple of friends are starting up a Bees and Junior Netball club in Bridlington; this is something Bridlington has not offered for a while.

"We are running two sessions; one is Bridlington Juniors Netball Club on a Monday 5-6pm at Bridlington CYP, this is for ages 11-16. The first session is free then £1.50 per session after that.

A great turn-out at the Bridlington Bees netball club 11-16 sessionplaceholder image
A great turn-out at the Bridlington Bees netball club 11-16 session

"The second session is Bridlington Bees Netball Club on a Friday 5.30-6.30pm at Bridlington CYP, this session is for ages 4-10.

“The first session is free then £1.50 per session after that. This session starts from Friday March 14.”

The Juniors will be developing and learning new skills to apply into matches before entering any league to have regular match play while the Bees will be developing and learning the fundamental netball skills and building the netball game knowledge whilst having lots of fun.

Howarth added: "For more information for parents this can be found on Facebook or Instagram and our email for any other enquiries is [email protected].

"There is also an expression of interest on the Facebook page and on the posters through the QR code.”

