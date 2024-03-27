Bella Shaw stars as leaders Scarborough Ladies Under-14s dig deep for home victory
In very windy conditions this game wasn't going to be pretty and although the visitors had most of the ball the girls just couldn't find the finishing product. Boro continued to pressure but unfortunately couldn't score going in at half-time at 0-0.
After a team talk and some changes in tactics it didn't take the girls long to capitalise with Bella Shaw’s well-worked goal that came from a ball from the right wing.
Boro fought hard and played some better football but it finished 1-0 as the victors managed to hold on to top spot.
Girl of the game went to Shaw who played some great football and had some great runs forward as well as scoring the only goal.
A new-look Scarborough Ladies Under-15s put in an excellent display against title-chasing Bishopthorpe White Rose at a windy Sherburn.
Both teams started brightly but neither could break the deadlock, despite creating good chances.
The second half saw Boro step up in gears and started to push the visitors backwards which saw the hosts take the lead from Emilie Watson.
Bishopthorpe responded well, but couldn't breakthrough the resolute defence of the Boro girls in a 10-minute spell. Boro pressed on looking to wrap the points up,
But against the run of play the away side equalised with eight minutes remaining to make it a 1-1 draw in an excellent all-round performance with players learning new positions.