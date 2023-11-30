Ben Guthrie leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Hartlepool cross country league fixture

​Five Scarborough Athletic Club members took part in the third round of the North Yorkshire & South Durham Cross Country League, at Hartlepool.

Ben Guthrie sparkled for SAC at Hartlepool. pic Richard Ponter

All the various courses for Age Groups contained some testing hills and due to recent and frequent wet weather were extremely muddy, writes Mick Thompson .

All the laps also included a wide stream.

Ben Guthrie continued his debut season at cross country in a very competitive Under-15 age group race, with a second consecutive third place, and thus remains in contention for a notable overall placing.

Hester Butterworth overcame a fall on a muddy downhill section to get back up to 12th overall of 90 in the Senior Women’s Race, and was once again the first Over-50 and unbeaten in the age group this season after three races.

Sixty-year-old Mark May remains in the Over-55 age group for this cross country league, was 99th overall of 130 and eighth Over-55.

Brenda May, who was competing in the top class Women’s race, was ninth Over-55.

Mick Thompson finished as second Over-80, but after three league races, he remains in overall first place.

Kevin Archer commenced his latest indoor athletic season at the Sheffield Institute of Sport Indoor Arena.

Seventy-year-old Kevin competed in one of four Open 1,000 metre races and was the oldest competitor in this track event.

In his race he was fifth of eight in 3.33.08.

He is now looking at future indoor events especially veteran championships.

Thirty-six SAC members took part in the latest and most popular North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

The above average attendance resulted in nine club members finishing 1st in their age groups.

William Anderson was the club’s first finisher, and first overall of 134 with a PB. This was a second consecutive victory at Parkrun after debut 1st Wykeham in October.

Bridget Macedonski led the club’s females when finishing 3rd female overall and 1st Over-55.

Other Male Results: M.Rutt 7th, D.Smart 1st Over-55, J. Waite 1st 11-14, C. Waite 1st Over-45, M. Pepworth 2nd Over-55 with a PB. C. Bourne 3rd Over-50, T. Carrington 323rd, D. Lester 6th Over-50, D.Field 3rd Over-60, R. Powell 11th Over-50 with a PB, D. Leaming 12th Over-50, D. Fox 1st Over-70, P. Shepherdson 14th Over-50, A. Blackman 3rd Over 40 with a PB, P. Barnard 7th Over-55, J. Walker 54th, A. Doody 18th Over-50, R. Broadley 2nd Over-75, H. Forkin 3rd Over-75, R. Taylor 6th Over-60, R. Gough 5th Over-75

Other Female Results: C. O’Neil 1st Over-45, N. Doody 3rd Over-45, J.Webb 1st Over-60, K. Wilkinson 5th Over-45, G. Glegg 4th Over-60, R. Dent 26th, L. Lester 7th Over-45, E. Walker 6th Over-60, C. Pelucci 5th Over 55 with a PB, R. Frank 3rd Over-50, L. Ryan 11th Over-45 with a PB, M. Pepworth 5th Over-50 H. Casey 9th Over 60

Helpers: Hilary Casey, Evelyn Fordyce, Helen Grainger, Mik Lambert, Mandy Pepworth, Martin Pepworth, Chloe Waite, Chris Waite, Ellie Waite, Jacob Waite.

Six club members took part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

Rob Grainger was first home for the club after finishing 25th of 92 males and 4th Over-50, Linda Hinchliffe led the club’s females after finishing 33rd of 70 females and 5th Over-50.

Other Female Results; Pauline Elliott 6th Over-45, Mary Slater 2nd Over-70, Pat Keenan 3rd Over-70.

Alan Keenan was 2nd Over-75.

Robert Preston can claim to have taken part in furthest Parkrun away from Scarborough, which was at the North Island town of Taupo, New Zealand.

He came within 12 seconds of an overall first and was second overall of 107.

Other parkruns

Oldham: Harry Whitehouse was 3rd Over-70, and Kevin Hutchings was the Race Director.

Rothay Ambleside: Aaron Padgham was 14th overall of 197

Uttoxeter: Suzanne Villiers was 4th Over-60