Bernard Vasey stars in final Whitby Sea Anglers Association League match of January

Cloughton Rocks won the Bell Trophy

This week saw the conclusion of January’s Whitby Sea Anglers Association League fishing, and the 100th Bell Trophy Day on Sunday

Wednesday evening the growing sea state dropped off on the ebb, wind against tide killed it off.

From 4-6ft Northerly to 1ft at night for the 3hr match.

Fishing an all ebb match members were able to fish their favourite LWater marks, gullies and tangle beds.

Bernard Vasey with his Heaviest Bag of Fish 9 lb 05 oz

At the scales just six of the 11 fishing had a weigh-in on Wednesday, 9 codlings for 20lb 2oz.

Man of the Match Bernard Vasey took both Heaviest Bag of Fish and Heaviest Fish 3lb 8½oz.

January’s Angler of the Month was secretary Peter Horbury 30lb 5oz (13) in second was Treasurer Dave Perrett 18lb 1oz [12].

January’s catch: 48 codlings, 14 rocklings, 12 whitings, 2 haddock, 1 blegg, 1 flounder & 1 dab - 139 lb 02 oz [79] Av 1 lb 12 oz.

Monthly Sweeps: HBoFish - Davey Turnbull - 17 lb 04 oz (3) Wed 8th Jan; HFish - Davey Turnbull - 10 lb 10 oz, Wed 8th Jan.

Sunday was Bell Trophy day with 48 anglers from five local clubs gathered at the Oasis Café, Marine Drive for registration.

Fishing was from 11am to 3pm, weigh-in by 4pm at Scarborough Rocks Social Club.

The winning team would be determined by the highest aggregate weight, with eight being the fewest team members possible.

This was the 100th time the event had been held. And to celebrate Pete Dunn had donated a special trophy “The Dunn Trophy”, this would be awarded to the captor of the single heaviest fish.

At the scales 11 anglers weighed-in 12 fish - 22lb 8oz 12 drms (or 5772 drms) winners were Cloughton Rocks (ninth time of asking) with an aggregate 1lb 1oz 1drm.

The Heaviest Fish fell to David Gyte (South Cliff & Rocks) 5lb 8oz who received The Dunn Trophy. David Gyte also had the Heaviest Bag of Fish.

Whitby were third overall, Brian Harland, 2lb 9oz, and Denis Thompson, 7oz, the only ones to weigh-in.

Bell Trophy aggregate Results:Cloughton Rocks 1 lb 01 oz 01 drms, South Cliff & Rocks 13 oz 05 drms, Whitby Sea Anglers 6 oz, Scalby Mills 3 oz 03 drms, Filey Brigg 2 oz 10 drms