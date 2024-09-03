Billy and Sue Holdsworth claim Mixed Doubles Merit win at Bridlington Bay
After the very hot preceding days Sunday was cooler and the green was slower, writes David Muir.
A total of 18 pairs entered meaning that 4 pairs had to play preliminary round games.
In the first of these Geoff Price & Nadine Smyth beat Adam Chilvers (North Cliff) & Sue Wilkinson (Borough) 21-14 while in a marathon game Barrie & Caroline Watson (Borough) beat the Whitby pairing of Sue Emmerson & Kenny Wale by the same score.
In the first round Sue Green & Tim Purcell (both Whitby) had a good 21-11 win against North Cliff’s Allison Roe & Alan Landers while their clubmate Geoff Watson partnering home bowler Jackie Turner beat the strong pairing of Danny Cooper (North Cliff) & Lisa Watson 12-16.
Robert Child (North Cliff) & Jo Leeman (Whitby) had a close, 21-20, win against Emmo Emmerson (Whitby) & Debra Stallard (Westgate) and Price & Smyth had a comfortable 21-9 win against the Watsons.
In the top half of the quarter finals Green & Purcell cruised through 21-5 against the home pairing of Sue Griffiths & Roger Lambert wile Watson & Turner went out 21-19 to Kevin Gates (Dukes Park) & Pam Watson (Hunmanby).
In the bottom half of the draw Chris & Denise Dobson (both Dukes Park) beat Child & Leeman 21-16 while Billy & Sue Holdsworth (both Hunmanby) crushed Price & Smyth 21-2.
In the first semi-final Green & Purcell had a reasonably comfortable, 21-16, win against Gates & Watson while the Holdsworths had their third win to single figures, this time 21-9, to eliminate the Dobsons.
The final, played off scratch as all the competition had been, saw Green & Purcell win the first end only for the Holdsworths to carry on where they had left off in the semi-finals to lead 21-3 after eight ends.
Green & Purcell pulled back to 12-8 after 11 ends only for the Holdsworths to extend their lead to 17-8 after 16 ends. Green & Purcell did win four of the next five ends to pull back to 18-13 down before the Holdsworths scored four in three ends to lift the trophy with a 21-13 win.
Friday sees the end of the Summer Over-60s season with the top bowlers from the summer season competing for the Muir Memorial Trophy in the Over-60s Champion of Champions at Hunmanby.
The main competition starts at 11 am with a Tea & Biscuits competition starting at 9am.
Entry for this is on the day so please be there in good time to allow the draw to be made.
On Sunday there is a Drawn Pairs at Borough. The start time is 9.30am and anyone wanting to play must register beforehand as the draw will be made in advance.