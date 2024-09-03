Billy and Sue Holdsworth claim Mixed Doubles Merit win at Bridlington Bay

From left, winners Sue & Billy Holdsworth with runners-up Sue Green & Tim Purcell

Sunday saw the second of the two Mixed Doubles Merits of the summer, this time at Bridlington Bay.

After the very hot preceding days Sunday was cooler and the green was slower, writes David Muir.

A total of 18 pairs entered meaning that 4 pairs had to play preliminary round games.

In the first of these Geoff Price & Nadine Smyth beat Adam Chilvers (North Cliff) & Sue Wilkinson (Borough) 21-14 while in a marathon game Barrie & Caroline Watson (Borough) beat the Whitby pairing of Sue Emmerson & Kenny Wale by the same score.

In the first round Sue Green & Tim Purcell (both Whitby) had a good 21-11 win against North Cliff’s Allison Roe & Alan Landers while their clubmate Geoff Watson partnering home bowler Jackie Turner beat the strong pairing of Danny Cooper (North Cliff) & Lisa Watson 12-16.

Robert Child (North Cliff) & Jo Leeman (Whitby) had a close, 21-20, win against Emmo Emmerson (Whitby) & Debra Stallard (Westgate) and Price & Smyth had a comfortable 21-9 win against the Watsons.

In the top half of the quarter finals Green & Purcell cruised through 21-5 against the home pairing of Sue Griffiths & Roger Lambert wile Watson & Turner went out 21-19 to Kevin Gates (Dukes Park) & Pam Watson (Hunmanby).

In the bottom half of the draw Chris & Denise Dobson (both Dukes Park) beat Child & Leeman 21-16 while Billy & Sue Holdsworth (both Hunmanby) crushed Price & Smyth 21-2.

In the first semi-final Green & Purcell had a reasonably comfortable, 21-16, win against Gates & Watson while the Holdsworths had their third win to single figures, this time 21-9, to eliminate the Dobsons.

The final, played off scratch as all the competition had been, saw Green & Purcell win the first end only for the Holdsworths to carry on where they had left off in the semi-finals to lead 21-3 after eight ends.

Green & Purcell pulled back to 12-8 after 11 ends only for the Holdsworths to extend their lead to 17-8 after 16 ends. Green & Purcell did win four of the next five ends to pull back to 18-13 down before the Holdsworths scored four in three ends to lift the trophy with a 21-13 win.

Friday sees the end of the Summer Over-60s season with the top bowlers from the summer season competing for the Muir Memorial Trophy in the Over-60s Champion of Champions at Hunmanby.

The main competition starts at 11 am with a Tea & Biscuits competition starting at 9am.

Entry for this is on the day so please be there in good time to allow the draw to be made.

On Sunday there is a Drawn Pairs at Borough. The start time is 9.30am and anyone wanting to play must register beforehand as the draw will be made in advance.