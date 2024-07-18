Billy and Sue Holdsworth won the Leeds Arms Merit.

Fifty-six bowlers played a Mixed Doubles at Eastfield, sponsored by The Leeds Arms, on Sunday which went ahead despite rain on Saturday which continued into Sunday morning.

The green, although wet and heavy, was playable and ran true, writes David Muir.

The weather however, although better than on Saturday, was still rainy and so 5 jacks were used and there was 4 on the card throughout the competition.

The first round proceeded smoothly with most results in the range of 21-10 to 21-13. The one exception was the game between North Cliff’s Alan Landers & Allison Roe and Dukes Park’s Geoff Price & Nadine Smyth which went to 21-20 to the Cliff pair.

In the second round North Cliff pair, Dave & Pam Moment, beat Rick Watson & Julie Tams (Castleford) 21-13 and Billy & Sue Holdsworth (Hunmanby) had a 21-7 win over Ashley Douglas (N Cliff) & Eileen Greenwood (Eastfield).

Tim Purcell & Sue Green (Whitby) beat Tony & Jennie Allen (Hunmanby) 21-14 while Whitby’s Kenny Wale & Sue Emmerson won 21-11 against Geoff Watson (Whitby) & Jackie Turner (Brid Bay). Josh Emmerson (Whitby) & Linda Armstrong (Castleford) beat Alan Landers & Allison Roe (N Cliff) 21-14, Robert Child (N Cliff) & Sue Wilkinson (Borough) had a 21-16 win against Kevin Gates (Dukes Park) & Pam Watson (Hunmanby), Emmo Emmerson (Whitby) & Debra Stallard (Westgate) had a 21-19 win over Borough’s Barry Gosling & Jo Gates while Dukes Park pair Chris & Denise Dobson won 21-17 against David Muir (Eastfield) & Lynn Gates (Borough).

In the quarter-finals the Holdsworths beat the Moments 21-11 while Wale & Sue Emmerson eliminated clubmates Purcell & Green 21-13, Child & Wilkinson won 21-10 against Josh Emmerson & Armstrong while the Dobsons beat Emmo Emmerson & Stallard 21-15.

The semis were close affairs, the Holdsworths having a 21-18 win over Wale & Emmerson while Child & Wilkinson edge the Dobsons 21-20.

The final, still with 4 on the card, started with Child & Wilkinson winning 5 ends on the trot to lead 12-4 before the Holdsworths scored.

The Holdsworths pulled it back to 12-13 and, after another 2 against them a 2 and a 3 to lead 17-15.

Child & Wilkinson pulled another score back but a 3 and a 1 saw the Holdsworths win 21-17.