Borough Vice President Pete Hodgson presenting the trophies

The final day of the summer season at Manor Road’s Borough Bowling Club saw a great final of the Joe Hutchinson Cup, which is the Club Championship.

First up in the semi-finals the reigning Borough Bowling Club Champion Dave Pryce beat Pete Charter 21-8 to book his final place while Andy Adamson beat Barry Gosling 21-14 to claim his place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final saw Pryce get off to a great start and race away into a 15-8 lead.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adamson made a great fightback and turned the game around with some great bowling to take an 18-15 lead.

Borough Vice President Pete Hodgson presenting the trophies

Then it was Pryce’s turn to come back and he pounced on a loose lead from Adamson to take back the jack and ran out to win 21-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the Nalton Pairs competition also reached its conclusion on the same day.

New member Stuart Sherburn was paired with veteran Barrie Watson and they fought their way to the final to face the last two years’ winner Lynn Gates who was paired with the experienced Gary Thornton.

The game got off to a dramatic start with Gates and Thornton sitting on a two-bowl lead that was fired off by Watson to give Sherburn and Watson a three-point lead after the first end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some great leading from newcomer Sherburn saw the pairing race off into a 10-0 lead.

Thornton and Gates did make a good comeback but couldn’t reverse the 10 point deficit and Watson and Sherburn took the cup with a 21-11 victory.