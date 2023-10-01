The Borough Bowling Club team line up before the Radley Cup final.

Borough started the campaign back in May at Tadcaster defeating Almondbury Liberals 228 points to 192.

Next up was a trip to Sewerby Park where Borough had 10 out of 12 winners beating Westgate 229 to 136.

Then on a stormy July day a trip to Allerton Bywater saw Borough victorious against Rastrick 211-182.

President Steve Taylor presents the Hutchinson Cup to the winner Dave Pryce with runner-up Barrie Watson looking on.

The semi-final at Pontefract against Magnet Sports and Social Club was a nailbiting affair with Borough edging home by a single point 209-208.

In the final Borough got away to a poor start with only Steve Taylor out of the first four winning 21-12.

Hopes were then raised a little when Sue Wilkinson came off with a 21-17 victory and then Jack Bird also came home 21-14.

A flicker of hope was further ignited when captain Dave Pryce had a magnificent 21-7 victory but alas it was soon extinguished and it was not to be Borough’s day ending with a defeat of 218 to 201.

It was still a brilliant achievement to see one of the East Coast’s bowling clubs getting to a major Yorkshire final in the heartland of crown green bowling.

It was also great to see the team were well supported by many members of the other clubs from the East Coast bowling community.

Borough Bowling Club held their annual Club Championship playing for the Joe Hutchinson trophy.

After a series of knock out games during the week the final stages saw Barrie Watson beat Pete Mouser 21-14 in the first semi-final whilst Dave Pryce beat Steve Price 21-10 in the other semi-final

In the final it was last year’s champion Watson who got his nose in front running into a 9-5 lead but Pryce, who first joined the Borough bowling club back in 1975, then took the Jack and won six ends in a row to move into a 12-9 lead.

The game swung both ways with Watson taking an 18-17 lead before Pryce showed his experience and bowled two winning ends to take the game, the club championship and the trophy 21-18.

Club President Steve Taylor presented the trophy to the winners.