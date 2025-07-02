Boxers James Precious and Zac Stabler raise £1,650 for Bridlington CYP after completing UK Special Forces challenge

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 08:00 BST
Boxers James Precious and Zac Stabler raised £1,650 for Bridlington CYP after completing the UK Special Forces challengeplaceholder image
Boxers James Precious and Zac Stabler raised £1,650 for Bridlington CYP after completing the UK Special Forces challenge
Bridlington boxers James Precious and Zac Stabler are proud to have completed what Precious described as “the most gruelling physical and mental challenge imaginable” as they completed the UK Special Forces challenge in the Brecon Beacons with Precious finishing second overall.

“It’s a 24km route march carrying 16kg. With a time of 3 hours 19 minutes, I was within a minute of first place,” said Precious.

"I got cramp not far from the finish, but we didn’t do too bad. We’ve raised £1650 for Bridlington’s CYP which will enhance sporting opportunities in our town.

"CYP provided opportunities for Zac and me so we’re proud to give back as we can and we want to thank all who donated.

“James is a powerful physical monster, that’s the truth of it,” joked Stabler.

"He’s got an excellent record as an amateur and is shortly going to join the paid ranks as a professional boxer.”

CYP general manager Damien Grant stated: “Everyone at the club appreciates the support James and Zac have shown with their fundraising initiative.

"Both have boxed at the club for many years competing at a high level. James will soon be embarking on his professional boxing career and his coming second in this challenge is testament to the work he’s put in at the gym.

"Meanwhile a big thank you to everyone who supported the lads’ fundraising efforts.”

To sponsor Precious, please contact him via social media or his manager Wayne Woods at [email protected].

Precious is hopeful that if the British Boxing Board of Control paperwork is done in time, he could make his professional debut on a show in Hull on September 27.

