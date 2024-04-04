Brian Harland nets his third Whitby Sea Angling Association League title
WSAA Treasurer Dave Perrett said: “Another year comes to a close for Whitby Sea Anglers Association, fishing from late September to the end of March.
"The season started out well with plenty of fish landed on the Whitby coast predominately of codlings, but one difference this season was the odd Haddock landed, three were weighed in this season within our club matches I can only remember one being weighed in and that was many years ago. I managed to land one, my first ever shore caught haddock.
"Into the New Year, and fishing tailed off for many but still some good bags of fish occasionally came to the scales when the weather was right.
"What was noticeable was the amount of wet weather endured by our hardy members throughout the winter.
"Another thing was the apparent disappearance of many kelp beds, many say due to the sediment from the dredging in the Tees killing it off but hopefully these beds will recover again in the near future.
"That just leaves me to congratulate Brian Harland on becoming Club Champion for 2023/24. Well done Brian, top rod.”
Top Ten to receive trophies for their achievements:
1st - Brian Harland - 193 fish, 288 lb 08 oz
2nd - Dave Perrett - 150 fish, 202 lb 09 oz
3rd - Davey Turnbull - 58 fish, 165 lb 02 oz
4th - Ryan Collinson - 90 fish, 142 lb 03 oz
5th - Col Stainthorpe - 103 fish, 132 lb 12 oz
6th - Rob Taylor - 64 fish, 131 lb 14 oz
7th - Dave Hambley - 66 fish, 123 lb 01 oz
8th - Peter Horbury - 88 fish, 98 lb 14 oz
9th - Dan Middlemas - 59 fish, 96 lb 11 oz
10th - Jason Ebison - 47 fish, 66 lb 10 oz.
March Monthly Sweeps: Heaviest Bag of Fish - 14lb 7½oz (7) - Sun Mar 10 - Brian Harland. Heaviest Fish - 5lb 4oz - Sun Mar 3 - Rob Taylor
Total Catch for March - 131lb 8oz - 104 assorted fish: 51 codlings, 41 rocklings, 9 billets, 2 whitings & 1 blegg. Harland dominated with 30lb 10oz (18).
Season Total: 1,081 assorted fish for 1,746lb 3oz total weigh-in (Av 1lb 10oz), 778 cod, 166 rockling, 83 billet, 30 whiting, 7 blegg, 4 wrasse, 3 haddock, 3 pollock, 2 eel, 2 flounder, 1 LSD, 1 bass, & 1 conger eel.