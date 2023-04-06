​Brian Harland snaps up his third Whitby Sea Anglers Association League title

Davey Turnbull 2nd, Brian Harland 1st, and Dave Hambley 3rd in the WSAA League.

Whitby’s Harland won the league for the third time. In second place was Davey Turnbull, Darlington, and in third Dave Hambley, Staithes, writes Peter Horbury.

The last match of the season was the last chance for an all-out effort to ‘make or keep’ a place on the leaderboard.

However conditions were unfavourable to say the least, flat calm sea state with little to no colour, on a neap tide.

Ryan Collinson had the Heaviest Bag of Fish 5lb ½ oz (5) in the final match of the WSAA League season.

SSWesterly winds 15 gusting 26mph with 1.5mm of rain forecast, an all flood match, and BST to contend with.

A scratching match for the 10 members fishing.

Overseeing the weigh-in Bernard Vasey, and first-up Ryan Collinson, Robin Hood’s Bay, 5lb ½oz (5), was Man of the Match, including Heaviest Fish 1lb 12oz.

All eyes were then on Hambley 1lb 4oz (2) - had he done enough to retain third place from Collinson?

Bernard and I did the maths, and sadly Collinson had been pipped by just ‘one ounce’ from joint third place with Hambley.

Collinson will rue Sunday October 30 2022, Match 10, when he weighed-in 2lb 1oz (1) but wasn’t entered into the match, and later disqualified for non-match entry.

On the positive, echoed by members, for Collinson’s first season he has done remarkably and will do very well in the future.

The top eight who receive trophies are: 1st - Brian Harland - 128 fish 219lb 3oz (Lord Downe Tankard)

2nd - Davey Turnbull - 70 fish 203lb 3oz (A Lawson)

3rd - Dave Hambley - 94 fish 195lb 14oz (Chas Rose)

4th - Ryan Collinson - 124 fish 195lb 13oz (Chas Prudom)

5th - Dave Perrett - 92 fish 150lb 9oz (Bill Brown)

6th - Colin Stainthorpe - 77 fish 117lb 6oz (I Metcalfe Rose Bowl)

7th - Dave Ward - 61 fish 95lb 10oz (A Humble)

8th - Paul Short - 52 fish 74lb 9oz (Angel Hotel)

March Monthly Sweeps

Heaviest Bag of Fish - Brian Harland 15lb (7) Sun 19th.

Heaviest Fish - Davey Turnbull 6lb 6oz Sun 12th.

Total Catch for March - 94 fish - 75 codlings, 13 rocklings, 5 billets, & 1 blegg - 168lb 5oz - Av/fish 1lb 13 oz.

Season’s catch - 1,732 lb 12 oz - Av/fish 1lb 12oz

793 codlings, 126 rocklings, 29 billets, 14 bleggs, 7 flounders, 5 dabs, 5 pollock, 2 whitings, 1 eel, 1 LSD, & 1 wrasse

Results Wednesday March 29:- 6 lb 12 oz (Av 14 oz)

1st - Ryan Collinson - 2 codlings, 2 r’lings, 1 billet 5 lb 01 oz

2nd - Dave Hambley - 1 billet, 1 r’ling 1 lb 04 oz

3rd - Dave Perrett - 1 r’ling 7 oz.

Season’s results

Singles Knockout winner - Dave Ward - 1 lb 15½ oz (3)

Singles Knockout runner up - Dave Perrett - 1 lb 01 oz (1)

Doubles Knockout winners - Paul Short & Dave Perrett - 5 lb 09 oz (3)

Doubles Knockout runners up - Brian Harland & Colin Stainthorpe - 2 lb 05 oz (1)

Heaviest Fish in a competition - Davey Turnbull - 7 lb 10½ oz - Wed 7th Dec 2022

Heaviest Fish Out of Competition - Dave Ward - 4 lb 13½ oz (Redcar & Cleveland Sea Anglers Tues 27th Dec 2022)

Christmas match winner - Davey Turnbull - 18 lb 04½ oz - 4 fish

Christmas match Heaviest Fish - Davey Turnbull - 6 lb 02½ oz

James Jamsy Moore dedicated Official Trophy - Dave Perrett - 5 lb 01 oz - Wed 26th Oct 2022

Sunday League Champion - Brian Harland - 128 lb 08 oz - 76 fish

Greatest number of fish - Brian Harland - 128 fish

Heaviest Bag of Fish - Davey Turnbull - 26 lb 05½ oz - 8 fish - Wed 17h Dec 2022

Best Aggregate Fish - Davey Turnbull - 2 lb 14 oz

Lightest fish to win Heaviest Fish of the match - Wooden spoon - Peter Horbury - Wed 15th Feb 2023 - 4 oz

Ladies

1st - Keeley Fairbanks - 5 lb 08 oz - 3 fish.

Ladies Heaviest Bag of fish - Keeley Fairbanks - 5 lb 08 oz - Sun 15th Jan 2023

Ladies Heaviest Fish - Keeley Fairbanks - 2 lb 05½ oz - Sun 15th Jan 2023

Juniors

1st - Lewis Plews - 56 lb 07 oz - 34 fish

Junior Heaviest Bag of Fish - Lewis Plews - 12 lb 07½ oz (4) - Sun 15th Jan 2023

Junior Heaviest Fish - Lewis Plews - 5 lb 04 oz lb - Sun 15th Jan 2023

Total weight for the season - 1,732 lb 12 oz