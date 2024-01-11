Brid Road Runner junior star Oceane Price secures gold medal in Humber Cross Country Championship

​Bridlington Road Runners junior Oceane Price showed all of her class and determination to take the crown of Humber County Cross Country Under-11 Girl Champion with a fantastic first place of 8:31.

Bridlington Road Runners members line up at the cross-country event at

The Humber Championship at Quibell Park in Scunthorpe provided an opportunity for BRR juniors to shine, writes Emma Choat and Thomas Fynn.

Hannah Imeson was next junior girl home in 10:09 before Lily Choat 13:35 completed the club representatives.

The Under-11 Boys race saw Alfie Verner finish in 8:17 with a strong run and Riley Marsh in 12:34.

Junior star Oceane Price shows off her gold medal from the Humberside event last weekend.

In the Under-13 Girls Annabelle Miller secured a bronze medal with a very powerful run.

Annabelle's third place 10:01 secures her invite to represent the Humber team in the forthcoming Intercounties National Cross Country event, with Maelys Price running 11.17 over the 2.6 km course.

The Under-13 Boys race saw Ted Imeson finish the first BRR Junior boy over the line with a strong 10:22 run, ahead of Tyler Choat in 10:35.

The youngest members of BRR Juniors represented the yellow and black at parkruns locally and further afield this weekend.

From left, Lily Choat, Alfie Verner and Riley Marsh line up at Quibell Park.

Lily Choat took on the 94m ascent and several hill reps which Forest Rec parkrun in Nottingham provides for and ran in an impressive 31:48 for her first time around the challenging course.

Junior Charlie Smith 25:38 was first home for BRR at Sewerby parkrun before Charlie Johnson crossed the line in 28:58.

Alfie Briggs, 32:24, and Florence Kirkpatrick, 34:22, completed the club representation.

Brid Road Runners returned to East Yorkshire Cross Country League action on Sunday as 24 runners took part on what was a typical muddy, slip and slide event in the grounds of Sledmere House.

This was the fourth event in the series, a seven-mile double loop in the private grounds which contains a gruelling grassy valley climb, and a treacherous technical wooded section, which ends with a sharp descent which runners can either recover or build a head of steam for the next lap, before the final sprint to the gates of Sylvias Grove.

Out of a total of 358 competitors, It was Danny Brunton who dominated the double loop bringing home first place in club rankings but finishing eighth overall.

Phill Taylor was swiftly on the heels of Brunton with a mere 11 seconds separating the pair to secure ninth, (second in BRR rankings) such was the turnout Joe Shepherdson was next in for the Yellow and Blacks in 40th position but third overall in the club standings.

For the ladies team it was a strong effort from Miriam Ireland, to finish in the top 20, and first lady home for Brid, with a strong time 55:13, veteran runner Patricia Bielby was second in 1:16:31, and really impressing at the event was Heidi Baker to finish third for BRR.

BRR Men currently sit fifth in the league standings, while the ladies are in ninth heading into the last two races of the season which will culminate at Sewerby in March.

A bumper turnout of 197 graced the clifftops and grounds of Sewerby Hall for the weekly parkrun.

Nick Jordan, Paul Good, and Steve Wilson were the top three finishers for Brid, Martin Hutchinson paced a near perfect 23 minute time. Gillian Taylor impressed with a time of 25:00 to be the first lady for Bridlington,

Sewerby Parkrun is a free timed vent held every Saturday morning and open to everyone, but even if you would like to help in other ways the event is always grateful of its army of volunteers, of which without the event would not take place.

Sewerby Parkrun would like to thank everyone for their continued contributions ensuring the event can go ahead.