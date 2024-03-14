Brid Road Runner veteran Phill Taylor races to another parkrun win at Sewerby

There were no signs of any hangovers from the presentation evening, at the weekly five-kilometre parkrun, writes Thomas Fynn.

The wind back along the clifftops certainly played its part though for the runners making conditions difficult, along with driving rain.

Overall a total of 168 runners took to the course and it was Brid Road Runner veteran athlete Phill Taylor who returned to first place at the event with a time of 19 minutes and two seconds.

James Briggs took second spot at Sewerby PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

But hot on his heels were James Briggs, in second place overall in 19:35 and Paul Good, in fourth place overall in a time of 19:51, for the Bridlington men making up three of the top four places.

In fact five of the top six were from the home club as Dan Cawthorn (20:05) and Matthew Colling (20:17) bagged fifth place and sixth place respectively.

Junior Oceane Price was first BRR female followed in by Louise Taylor, who is slowly returning to her best after the birth of her second child.

Junior Maelys Price finished the top three Brid Road Runners ladies.

Tom Mullen was in good form at the Heslington Park run.

The Bond family took on the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun, Dominic Bond impressing again at Wykeham to take first for the Bridlington club with Dave and Susan completing the top 3 runners.

Rob Calthorpe completing the BRR athletes in the field.

At Penistone it was the turn of the Porter family to represent the Yellow and Black of Brid along with Simon earning himself a PB on the course, Amanda and Kirsten Porter were the other finishers.

Jane Probett took on the Dalby Forest event.

Sunday saw the Spurn 7-Mile race, with Lyn and Stuart Gent facing difficult conditions where the course is quite open and exposed, the course is a mainly flat race but quite challenging due to a good half mile of the course where the road has been washed away.