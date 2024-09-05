Brid Road Runners James Briggs and Tyler Choat hit Personal Best form at Sewerby parkrun

Junior star Tyler Choat represents BRR at Sewerby Parkrun. Photos by TCF Photography.

​There were Personal Bests aplenty for Bridlington Road Runners at Sewerby parkrun on Saturday.

A total of 297 participated in the 5K, and it was James Briggs leading the charge for the Brid club as he nailed the course in 17:52 to earn a PB, but despite his efforts he was pushed into third overall as it was visiting runner Will Atkinson to be first past the flags in 17:39, Oliver Brown took the 2nd place overall in 17:43, writes Thomas Fynn.

Paul Good continues to plug away with his times, taking second spot for BRR but it was junior runner Tyler Choat who was in form to claim a PB and third in the club rankings in 20:08.

In the senior ladies it was Louise Taylor who has also impressed week on week to take first lady along with a 21:46 PB, and the Juniors were not being outdone either by the senior members as sisters Oceane and Maelys Price took the top three spots for Brid rankings, Oceane claiming third place female for her efforts.

Brid Road Runner Luke Duffill with his daughter Ivy. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Junior Lily Choat was also in the PB celebrations as she completed in 26:35, senior male Chris Price also celebrated a PB around the undulating but scenic course.

Entries are welcome for the third annual Brid Road Runners annual 13.5-mile trail race on Sunday October 6.

The race begins in the same place as previous years; races on the Beaconsfield Promenade (seafront). It then heads off towards Sewerby, Danes Dyke, and Flamborough headland before returning for a seafront finish. The race starts at 9:30am prompt.

Alongside the main event, there is now a 5K Sewerby Sprint, the race has the same start line as the main event and begins at 9:40am. There is also the family fun run which takes place around 10:15 suitable for all abilities.

Rising star Oceane Price in action at Sewerby on Saturday morning.

There are plenty of car parks around the area, Limekiln Lane is around a half mile walk from the start area giving the runners a bit of time to get warmed up before the event. Nearer to the start is the Beaconsfield car park, along with the Leisure World car parks and a newly built parking area nearby,

The course is a well-marshalled and marked route by the club, there will be trophies for the top three finishers male and female, together with age category trophies.

There are plenty of entries available, and with less than 20 days to go for the closing date BRR are urging as many as possible to sign up.

The entry link can be found on https://www.bridlingtonrr.co.uk/brid%20multi.htm or by searching Bridlington Road Runners Multi terrain race where the site will direct you accordingly.