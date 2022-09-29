The Brid Road Runners Hull Marathon relay team of Helena Smith, Emma Richardson, Jennifer Kilburn and Sarah Marr

Fresh from a lifetime 5km personal best the previous week, Wilson maintained a sub-six-minute-mile pace for the 13.1 mile course, writes John Edwards.

He finished in a time of one hour, 18 minutes and 32 seconds, but he was unable to catch the sensational pace of the winner, Shane Grace, of St Teresas AC of Halifax.

Bridlington Road Runners were able to claim a winner at the weekend, with Phill Taylor the first athlete to the finish at Sewerby Parkrun for the 80th time.

Phill was joined in the top 10 by clubmates Josh Taylor and James Briggs, who marked his 200th parkrun with a sixth-placed finish.

Chris Price was the only senior member to bag a PB time at Sewerby, with junior Daniel Imeson also getting on the roll of honour.

There were plenty of PBs elsewhere, with Martin Hutchinson 10th at North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun, 49 seconds faster than he had managed there before, and Adam Thomas 11th at Hull Parkrun, 42 seconds better than his previous attempts.

Simon Ellerker was fifth at the Filey Lions 10k beach race, where Jenny Chambers also recorded an impressive time on her return to racing.

Bridlington Road Runners meet for training every Tuesday at East Riding Leisure Bridlington, at 6.30pm.

There are groups for all abilities, and also a Walk and Talk group.

It was originally designed for runners who were recovering from long-distance races the previous weekend, or those who were injured but wanted to meet up with team-mates.

It has since developed into a group for everyone who wants a stroll and a chat, and a number of family members of members have become regular fixtures in the group.

The group enjoy a walk of around three miles each week while the others are out running.