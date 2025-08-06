Members of the Bridlington Alexandra BC Midweek League Division 1 team, from left, Barry McCall, Dianne McCall and Mike Hobson.

After only one season in the league, Bridlington Alexandra B have won promotion to Division 2 of the Driffield and District Evening League having defeated Rudston in their final game and their close rivals Beverley slipping up in their remaining matches.

Allen/Booth/Hutchinson began well and led 5-2 after 4 ends, but Rudston reduced the arrears to a shot by end 6.

The Brid triple then took the next 2 ends, only to lose end 9 and lead 7-5.

Bridlington steadied themselves to take 5 shots over the next 3 ends and although Rudston gained a shot on end 13 Brid extended their lead with a 3 on end 14 to hold a 15-6 advantage.

Although Rudston won the remaining 4 ends Brid emerged 15-11 winners.

Talbot/Morgan/Scruton began slowly and trailed 6-2 after 7 ends. By end 10 however they were only 1 shot down and on end 13 they levelled the game 8-8.

Rudston then took 1 shot on ends 14 and 15 but the Brid triple held their nerve to win the remaining 3 ends and finished 16-10 winners.

The A team took on Beeford with Hobson/Hutchinson/Philpott engaged in a very close game with the visitors.

Bridlington trailed 8-16 after 11 ends and looked to be struggling but then won the next 5 ends to establish a 19-16 lead.

End 17 proved costly for Bridlington giving up 4 shots to take Beeford ahead but in a very close final end the home team took the 1 shot they needed to tie the game.

The other rink was a far different story with the home triple losing 21-10 to Beeford.

Hutton Cranswick were the next visitors with Buckle/J.Mitchell/L.Mitchell racing into a 16-3 lead by end 10.

A fightback by Cranswick saw them reduce the deficit to only 4 shots by end 14.

They then won the next 3 ends to make it 17-17 but in a very exciting final end Brid took 2 shots to win the game.

D.McCall/B.McCall/Philpott were also involved in a close game on the next rink.

They trailed 0-8 after 3 ends and 6-14 after 8 ends, but by end 13 they had managed to reduce the arrears to only 3 shots.

Four shots on the next 2 ends extended Cranswick’s lead and although the Bridlington triple won the remaining 3 ends they could not overtake the visitors who won the game 16-19.

In their third game of the week the A team travelled to Walkington B.

Buckle/Hutchinson/Philpott were involved in a game in which the lead changed throughout, 5-0 down after 3 ends, Brid won 8 shots over the next 4 ends to take them into the lead.

Walkington fought back and a 4 on end 10 took them ahead at 12-8.

The Brid triple settled and by end 16 they led by14-13, but a shot on both ends 17 and 18 gave Walkington a one-shot victory.

D.McCall/Mitchell/B.McCall were 3-5 down after 5 ends but a total of 7 shots on the next 2 ends took them into the lead.

The Walkington triple then took a shot on end 8 and 5 on end 9 to establish an 11-10 advantage.

Bridlington hit back with a 5 on the next end and by end 17 they had gone clear at 19-15.

Although Walkington won the last end with 1 shot Bridlington emerged victors.

Bridlington B played neighbours Flamborough in the Vets League Division E.

Booth/Talbot/McCullough Led 6-3 after 4 ends, but 7 shots over the next 3 ends saw their opponents take the lead. By end 11 Flamborough had established a 14-9 advantage but Bridlington hit back and won the following 3 ends to 18-14 up.

Bridlington held on to emerge 23-17 winners.

The second rink had Allen/Sullivan/Scruton 10-0 up after only 4 ends and although Flamborough won the next 3 ends by end 11 Brid had regained their 10 shot advantage.

This proved to be a deficit that Flamborough could not recover from and Brid eventually won the game 21-14.

The Friday Evening Independent League saw second-placed Bridlington host third-placed Langtoft.

Talbot/Hobson/Hutchinson got off to a good start and led 6-1 after the first 4 ends.

Langtoft then found their line and length and took 6 shots over the next 4 ends to lead 7-6.

Bridlington hit back and by end 12 they led 10-7. Undeterred Langtoft went on to win 3 of the next 4 ends to level the game at 11-11.

End 17 proved costly for Langtoft by giving up 5 shots and although they won the final end to was not enough to prevent Brid winning 16-12.

D.McCall/Morgan/B.McCall found themselves 6-0 down after 4 ends but fought back to lead 7-6 by end 8.

Over the following few ends the lead changed several times and 2 shots on end 11 put Langtoft 9-8 up.

Once again Brid hit back and by end 14 they were 12-9 up, but Langtoft would not be denied winning the next 4 ends to take the game 14-12.

On the final rink Buckle/J.Mitchell/L.Mitchell bowled well, quickly finding line and length.

Although the game was relatively close for the first 6 ends with Bridlington leading 9-3, their accuracy began to tell with them winning the next 7 ends by which time they had established a 27-3 lead.

Langtoft tried hard but were unable to match Bridlington with the home triple running out 33-7 victors.

A highlight of the coming week’s bowls will be Bridlington’s semi-final game against Driffield Town A.

The game will take place on Bridlington’s ground on South Marine Drive.