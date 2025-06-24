Bridlington Alexandra BC earn win against Independent League high-flyers Hutton Cranswick

Action from Bridlington Alexandra BC.

The Independent League saw Bridlington Alexandra achieve noticeable success against high-flying Hutton Cranswick.

Buckle/Howarth/Philpot trailed 5-9 after 8 ends but slowly fought their way back into contention and by end 14 they led 13-9.

Cranswick came back with 5 shots on the next end to take them into the lead and on the penultimate end they led by 1 shot. Undaunted the Bridlington triple drew shots into the head and two shot on the final end gave them victory 18-17.

Booth/Hobson/Scruton were 7-11 down by the 10th end but their opponents did not score again on the following 7 ends and by the end Bridlington had won the game 19-12.

The final rink seemed quite one-sided and although the triple of Talbot/J.Mitchell/L.Mitchell had bowled well they could not match Cranswick who led 24-9 with 3 ends remaining.

A 6 on end 16 gave Bridlington some hope but Cranswick eventually won the game 17-4.

Wins on 2 rinks plus an aggregate lead of 54-53 gave Bridlington 6 of the 8 points on offer.

The Vets A team travelled to Hull to play Kingston 1 on what turned out to be a very challenging bowling surface.

Buckle /Mitchell/Hutchinson were 11-8 up after 10 ends but giving up 5 shots on end 12 proved costly with Kingston ending 20-13 winners.

There was a similar story on the other rink where Hobson/Mitchell/Philpott also found the conditions difficult to master, eventually losing 20-10.

The B team played Hornsea Prom in Division E, Wray/Howarth/Booth getting off to a good start to lead 12-4 by end 8.

Although Hornsea had reduced the deficit to 6 shots on end 12 they could not match the steady bowling of Bridlington who finished the game18-10 winners.

It was the opposite story on the other rink with Allen/Sullivan/McCullough leading 7-5 on end 7 only for Hornsea to level the game 9-9 on end 11.

Although Bridlington scored two shots on the next end they did not score again leaving Hornsea 21-11 winners.

The A team played Brandesburton in the Midweek League first division, the triple of Buckle/Hobson/Philpott racing into an 18-4 lead after 7 ends by end 14 Bridlington led by 26-10.

Although Brandesburton won the remaining 4 ends Bridlington took the game 26-20.

On the other rink McCall/J.Mitchell/L.Mitchell had a close first 9 ends against their opponents and led 7-6.

Steady bowling by Brandesburton enabled them to win the next 4 ends to lead 14-7.

The Bridlington triple took the next 2 ends to reduce the deficit to only 2 shots but their opponents won the next 3 ends to leave them 17-12 victors.

In their first match of the week the B team played Driffield Town B in Division 3 in what turned out to be a one-sided affair.

Allen/Scruton/Hutchinson were 3-6 down after the first 7 ends but then went on to win all but 1 of the remaining ends, including a 7 on the penultimate end, to win the game 32-8.

Brid’s other triple of Talbot/Morgan/Booth played a very close game against their opponents and trailed by 4 shots on end 11.

From then on it was all one-way traffic with Bridlington winning the game 23-12.

The second match against Beverley Town was much closer. Sullivan/Wray/Scruton were 6 shots down by end 4 but rallied to level the game 10-10 on end 10.

Four shots on the next 2 ends took them into the lead but 5 shots to Beverley on the next 3 ends took them in front.

The game was level on end 16 and Bridlington eventually won the game 17-16.

On the other rink Reed/Morgan/Booth played well to trail by only 1 shot on end 9 but they could not match Beverley’s accuracy and they won the game 21-9.