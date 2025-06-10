Bridlington Alexandra Bowling Club A defeat visitors Sledmere in Driffield and District Vets Cup

Bridlington Alexandra Bowling Club players in action.

Bridlington Alexandra Bowling Club A won 19-12 at home to Sledmere in the Driffield and District Vets Cup second round.

The triple of D.McCall/Hobson/L.Mitchell exchanged the first 8 ends with their opponents, the match being tied at 5-5.

Bridlington then went on to win the next 5 ends, putting them into a commanding 16-5 lead. Sledmere won the remaining 5 ends but Brid were 16-12 winners.

There was a similar tussle on the next rink with Buckle/J.Mitchell/B.McCall level after 8 ends, but 5 shots to Sledmere on the next 2 ends gave them a 9-5 advantage.

Unphased the Bridlington triple continued to bowl steadily and accurately, winning the next 5 ends to push them into a 17-9 lead as Brid went on to win the game 19-12.

In the Vets League, Brid Alex A travelled to Leven.

Hutchinson/J.Mitchell/B.McCall got off to a strong start and led 9-2 after the first six ends, but Leven fought back to trail 12-11 after 12 ends.

Brid won the next three ends to give them a 17-11 lead, eventually winning 18-13.

The other rink saw a far more one-sided game with D.McCall/Hobson/L.Mitchell racing into a 22-0 lead by end 8.

Although Leven tried hard, consistently accurate bowling from Brid saw them win the game 34-8.

In the Midweek League Bridlington A visited Burton Agnes A.

Tolbott/J.Mitchell/L.Mitchell Led 6-5 after 5 ends but their opponents then won 9 of the remaining ends to gain a comfortable 20-10 win.

On the next rink D.McCall/Hobson/B.McCall took a 5 on the first end and then went on to lead 10-0 by end 5.

Although their opponents had reduced the deficit to 6 shots by end 14 the Brid triple pulled away and won the game 22-9.

Thursday saw the A team travel to Hutton Cranswick.

Buckle/J.Mitchell/L.Mitchell established a 6-2 lead by end 6 but the hosts fought back to level the game.

Bridlington then took the next 2 ends with Cranswick taking the following 2, but a 5 on end 13 took Brid into a 15-8 lead.

From then on the home team won the remaining 5 ends to win 24-15.

D.McCall/Hobson/B.McCall were also involved in a very close game. 6-0 down after only 3 ends they had reduced the deficit to 7-8 by end 8.

The teams shared the next 5 ends but Cranswick extended their lead to 15-10.

Brid won the next 4 ends and by end 17 the game was tied at 15-15. Sadly for Brid, Cranswick scored 2 on the last end to pronounce themselves winners.

The B team travelled to Leven in what turned out to be a thrilling encounter.

Allen/Talbott/Booth led 9-8 by end 11 and Brid were still holding a lead of 1 shot by end 15, 2 shots on the next end took the score to 14-11 with 2 ends to play. Leven then scored 2 shots on the penultimate end to leave the game hanging and in a nail-biting finish Leven scored 1 shot to tie the game 14-14.

The other rink saw a similar close encounter. Nicholson/Sullivan/Hutchinson got off to a very slow start and were 13-2 down after 8 ends. Undaunted they rallied to win the next 5 ends leaving them only 13-11 down. Over the next 3 ends each team scored 2 shots and on end 17 Brid had edged closer being 1 shot down with one end to play. Yet another tense finish saw Brid leave the game and the whole match tied.

The Independent League Cup first round saw Beeford visit South Marine Drive, the result depending on the aggregate score.

Talbott/Hobson/Hutchinson led 6-1 after 4 ends before Beeford struck back to take the next 3 ends and trail by only 1 shot.

Scores on the next 4 ends extended Brid’s lead to 11-5 and they then went on to win 15-9. Buckle/J.Mitchell/L.Mitchell had a very close game, the lead changing hands several times.

Brid led 11-6 after 7 ends but Beeford rallied and by end 12 they were 14-13 ahead.

Bridlington kept their nerve to score 4 shots on the next 2 ends and although Beeford took end 15 the home triple took the remaining ends to give then a 21-15 victory.

The final rink was far more one-sided, D.McCall/Morgan/B.McCall building up an11-3 lead by end 8 and never looking back, ultimately running out 25-8 winners.

An overall aggregate of 61-32 to Bridlington saw them go through to the quarter-finals where they will play Filey at home.