From left, John Mitchell, Alex Prosser, Mitchell Prosser and Phil Scruton, handing over their application forms for Bridlington Alexandra Bowling Club.

Alex Prosser (8) and her brother Mitchell (10) have handed in their application forms along with seasoned member Phil Scruton and club captain John Mitchell.

This will be Alex’s first season, whereas Mitchell has been bowling for a few years, having represented the club in both league and club games.

“This really shows that bowls can be a sport for all ages and abilities,” said the club captain.

Bridlington Alexandra Bowling Club green was stripped last October.

“We would love to see more people come and join us, we are offering free taster sessions from Monday April 17 to Friday 21 between 11am and 3pm to try and encourage more people to have a go. The club has a selection of bowls and shoes, so all you have to do is turn up and enjoy yourself. Tuition will be available and members will be on hand to answer any questions.”

The club is the only flat green bowling club in Bridlington and is based on South Marine Drive.

Members range from those who play in the leagues to those who just want to enjoy a social roll up, a cup of tea and a chat.

The club has invested heavily in making improvements to the green.

In October last year, contractors stripped off the whole of the top surface, levelling the ground, improving the soil and reseeding.

The first cut of the new green was carried out in February and the new playing surface now looks lush and ready for the new season.

