Bridlington Alexandra Bowls Club close in on top three spot in Driffield Vets League top flight

The Bridlington Alexandra Bowls Club B team have won the Division Three title.

Bridlington Alexandra Bowls Club are closing in on top three spot in the Driffield and District Vets Division One table.

Brid Alexandra entertained Kingston 2 in the Driffield and District Vets Division 1 with both teams near the top and looking for points.

McCall/Hutchinson/McCall found themselves 0-6 down after 3 ends but by end 6 they had reduced the deficit to just 1 shot.

Kingston then won the following 2 ends to open up a 5 shot lead but the home triple settled and took the next 3 ends to lead 12-10, only for Kingston to win ends 12 and 13 to jump back into the lead at 12-13.

The Bridlington triple then hit form and won the remaining 5 ends to win the game 19-13.

On the other rink Buckle/Mitchell/Mitchell were involved in some very tight ends in the opening half of the game but trailed 5-7 by end 9.

Kingston then gained the upper hand and by end 13 they had opened up a comfortable 14-5 lead.

Although 4 shots on end 14 gave Bridlington some hope they could not sustain it with Kingston eventually winning the game 18-11.

Two of the top 3 in the Independent League Division 1 met at South Marine Drive with second-placed Bridlington playing third-placed Hutton Cranswick.

The home triple of Buckle/Mitchell/Mitchell lost 4 shots on the opening end but the came back with some accurate bowling to lead 9-5 by end 6.

Cranswick then won the following 2 ends to tie the game but 3 shots to Bridlington over the next 2 ends took them into a 12-9 lead.

Once again Cranswick hit back and by end 12 they trailed by only 1 shot.

The turning point was on the next end when Bridlington won 4 shots, only for Cranswick to take the next 2 ends to leave the game finely poised at 16-14 to Bridlington.

Bridlington won end 16 but again Cranswick replied to leave them needing 2 shots on the final end.

In a very tight finish Bridlington managed to win the final end by 1 shot to give them a 18-15 victory.

McCall/Morgan/McCall were involved in a very close opening first half to their game leading 7-6 by end 9.

Bridlington then won the following 4 ends to open up an eight-shot lead but Cranswick then took the next 2 ends to leave the game 14-9 to Bridlington, giving Cranswick some hope of a recovery.

The Bridlington triple then extended their lead with a 3 on end 16 and although the visitors hit back with a 3 on the next end the home side took the final end to win the game 18-12.

The final game saw the home triple of Talbot/Booth /Hutchinson 2-8 down after the first 6 ends and 4-11 after end 8, but 2 shots on each of the following 2 ends took them within striking distance of the visitors.

Cranswick then won 2 shots on end 11 to extend their lead but from then on things changed.

Bridlington took control of the game and won all of the remaining ends, including 4’s on ends 13 and 14, to run out 23-13 winners.