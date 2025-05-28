Bridlington Alexandra Bowls Club earn Midweek Cup win against Leven
McCall/Hobson/McCall trailed after 7 ends, but scores on the next 3 ends took them into a 10-8 lead.
By end 13 they had extended their lead 20-10 but a 5 on end 15 brought Leven within 4 points.
Undeterred, the Bridlington triple continued to play well and eventually took the game 25-20.
On the other rink Buckle/Mitchell/Mitchell were leading 12-5 by end 11, but scores on the next 4 ends saw Leven reduce the deficit to only 2 shots. 5 shots on end 16 extended Bridlington’s lead and they went on to win 19-10.
The Alex will now travel to Beverley for their second round game.
In the league the A team were at Burton Agnes A and McCall/Philpott/McCall had a 5 shot lead by end 5.
On end 11 Berton Agnes levelled the game at 11- 11 but 4 shots on the next 2 ends took Bridlington back into the lead. Five shots in the next 2 ends gave the home team a 15-16 lead, only for Bridlington to take the next 3 ends to win 20-16.
The triple of Buckle/Mitchell/Mitchell got off to a very poor start and trailed 11-0 after only five ends.
By end 16, however they had slowly fought back to trail by one shot, but Berton Agnes took the remaining two ends to win 17-13.
The B team were playing Hornsea and Allen/Sullivan/Hutchinson trailed 0-9 after the first 5 ends and 2-15 after 10.
Although the Bridlington triple rallied the deficit was too much and they lost 12-16. On the other rink Nicholson/Scruton/Booth were always in control leading 12-1 after only 5 ends and eventually winning the game 23 -9.
The Vets A team played Hornsea A and Hutchinson/Hobson/Philpott had a close game against their opponents.
Although they were down 2-4 after 3 ends the triple bowled steadily and went into an11-6 lead by end 10 from then on they were never in much difficulty and ran out 17-11 victors.
The other rink was a far more one-sided affair with a strong Hornsea triple racing into a 15 shot lead by end 8.
Although the Bridlington triple tried hard they could not match the accuracy and consistency of Hornsea who eventually won the game 26-9.
Vets B hosted Flemingate in what turned out to be a very close encounter.
Howarth/Howarth/McCullough trailed 6-8 after ends but rallied to lead 15-8 by end 14, and in a very tight finish they won the game 16-12.
Allen/Sullivan/Scruton trailed by 3 shots after 4 ends, they then went on to take the next 6ends to lead 15-4.
Flemingate then scored 10 shots in 4 ends to set up a very tight finish with Bridlington eventually winning 21-15.
In the Friday Evening Independent League Bridlington played Driffield Town A, always a close encounter.
McCall/Hobson/McCall won the first 2 ends but Driffield, who played very steady bowls led 12-5 after 10 ends from then on Bridlington could not come back and lost the game 13-19.
The second rink saw Scruton/Hutchinson/Philpott 2-6 down after 4 ends and 4-9 after 8.
Four shots on the next 2 ends brought them back into the game, and by end 15 they were 14-10 up, eventually winning 17 -11.
On the final rink Tolbut/Mitchell/Mitchell raced into an 11-0 lead after only 6 ends.
And although Driff fought hard they could not match Bridlington who went on to win 16-9.
On Saturday Bridlington played host to Thringstone Bowling Club from Nottinghamshire for a friendly match.
All six rinks were in use for a series of triples and number of close games were played.
The atmosphere however was not one of intense competition but of friendliness and good humour. A great afternoon of bowls was had by all.
