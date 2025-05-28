Bridlington Alexandra Bowls Club earn Midweek Cup win against Leven

On Saturday Bridlington played host to Thringstone Bowling Club from Nottinghamshire for a friendly match.

Bridlington Alexandra Bowls Club began the week well with the A team travelling to Leven East Street in the Midweek Cup.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCall/Hobson/McCall trailed after 7 ends, but scores on the next 3 ends took them into a 10-8 lead.

By end 13 they had extended their lead 20-10 but a 5 on end 15 brought Leven within 4 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Undeterred, the Bridlington triple continued to play well and eventually took the game 25-20.

On Saturday Bridlington played host to Thringstone Bowling Club from Nottinghamshire for a friendly match.

On the other rink Buckle/Mitchell/Mitchell were leading 12-5 by end 11, but scores on the next 4 ends saw Leven reduce the deficit to only 2 shots. 5 shots on end 16 extended Bridlington’s lead and they went on to win 19-10.

The Alex will now travel to Beverley for their second round game.

In the league the A team were at Burton Agnes A and McCall/Philpott/McCall had a 5 shot lead by end 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On end 11 Berton Agnes levelled the game at 11- 11 but 4 shots on the next 2 ends took Bridlington back into the lead. Five shots in the next 2 ends gave the home team a 15-16 lead, only for Bridlington to take the next 3 ends to win 20-16.

On Saturday Bridlington played host to Thringstone Bowling Club from Nottinghamshire for a friendly match.

The triple of Buckle/Mitchell/Mitchell got off to a very poor start and trailed 11-0 after only five ends.

By end 16, however they had slowly fought back to trail by one shot, but Berton Agnes took the remaining two ends to win 17-13.

The B team were playing Hornsea and Allen/Sullivan/Hutchinson trailed 0-9 after the first 5 ends and 2-15 after 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the Bridlington triple rallied the deficit was too much and they lost 12-16. On the other rink Nicholson/Scruton/Booth were always in control leading 12-1 after only 5 ends and eventually winning the game 23 -9.

The Vets A team played Hornsea A and Hutchinson/Hobson/Philpott had a close game against their opponents.

Although they were down 2-4 after 3 ends the triple bowled steadily and went into an11-6 lead by end 10 from then on they were never in much difficulty and ran out 17-11 victors.

The other rink was a far more one-sided affair with a strong Hornsea triple racing into a 15 shot lead by end 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the Bridlington triple tried hard they could not match the accuracy and consistency of Hornsea who eventually won the game 26-9.

Vets B hosted Flemingate in what turned out to be a very close encounter.

Howarth/Howarth/McCullough trailed 6-8 after ends but rallied to lead 15-8 by end 14, and in a very tight finish they won the game 16-12.

Allen/Sullivan/Scruton trailed by 3 shots after 4 ends, they then went on to take the next 6ends to lead 15-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flemingate then scored 10 shots in 4 ends to set up a very tight finish with Bridlington eventually winning 21-15.

In the Friday Evening Independent League Bridlington played Driffield Town A, always a close encounter.

McCall/Hobson/McCall won the first 2 ends but Driffield, who played very steady bowls led 12-5 after 10 ends from then on Bridlington could not come back and lost the game 13-19.

The second rink saw Scruton/Hutchinson/Philpott 2-6 down after 4 ends and 4-9 after 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four shots on the next 2 ends brought them back into the game, and by end 15 they were 14-10 up, eventually winning 17 -11.

On the final rink Tolbut/Mitchell/Mitchell raced into an 11-0 lead after only 6 ends.

And although Driff fought hard they could not match Bridlington who went on to win 16-9.

On Saturday Bridlington played host to Thringstone Bowling Club from Nottinghamshire for a friendly match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All six rinks were in use for a series of triples and number of close games were played.

The atmosphere however was not one of intense competition but of friendliness and good humour. A great afternoon of bowls was had by all.