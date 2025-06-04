Bridlington Alexandra Bowls Club travelled to Langtoft in the Independent League division 1

In a top of the league clash in the Midweek League Division 3, Bridlington B travelled to top-of-the-table Wetwang in what turned out to be a thrilling encounter.

The triple of Allen/Sullivan/Hutchinson led 5-2 after the first five ends but by end 11 Wetwang had levelled the game 7-7.

By end 16 Brid had opened up a 6 shot advantage. Despite taking the last 2 ends Wetwang could not sufficiently close the gap, Bridlington winning 15-12.

On the other rink, after the first 5 ends the scores were tied and although Wetwang took end 6 Bridlington scored 5 shots on the next two ends to lead 9-5.

Wetwang narrowed the gap to only 1 shot by end 10 but over the next 4 ends Bridlington extended their lead to 14-9 shots over the next 3 ends to Wetwang saw them lead 14-15 with only 1 end to play.

In what turned out to be a very close finish Bridlington scored 1 shot to tie the game 15-15. 5 points to Bridlington, 1 to Wetwang.

The A team travelled to Beeford in Division 1 where they could not match the consistency of the home team.

Buckle/Mitchell/Mitchell trailed by only one shot after the first 6 ends but steady accurate bowling by Beeford saw them slowly edge forward to eventually win the game 20-14.

On the other rink McCall/Talbot/McCall trailed 9-10 after 13 ends, Beeford then won the next 4 ends and eventually ran out 19-10 winners.

In Division 1 of the Vets league Bridlington welcomed Little Weighton to South Marine Drive. McCall/Mitchell/McCall won the first 7 ends to lead 12-0 and from then on Little Weighton found the deficit too great to recover from, Bridlington taking the game 20-12.

Buckle/Mitchell/Hutchinson were 10-0 up after 5 ends and although the Little Weighton triple tried hard they could not match the consistency of Bridlington who ended the game 22-8 winners.

The Vets B team travelled to neighbours Flamborough for their Division E fixture.

Allen/Sullivan/Scruton led by 1 shot after the first 6 ends but steady bowling saw them take the next 4 ends to lead 14-4 and from then their consistent bowling saw them win the game 25-10.

Ray/Talbot/Booth had a much tighter match.

The game was tied 4-4 after 5 ends, Boro then winning the next 2 ends to open up a 4 shot lead. The rest of the game saw Boro bowl very steadily and comfortably won 18-10.

Bridlington travelled to Langtoft in the Independent League Division 1.

McCall/Scruton/McCall were 5-3 up after 3 ends but by end 8 Langtoft led 12-6.

Although they won the following 2 ends Bridlington could not match their opponents and a loss of 5 shots on end 13 took Langtoft into a 20-9 lead.

Brid could not sufficiently close the gap and Langtoft won 21-17.

Buckle/Mitchell/Mitchell were leading 3-1 after 3 ends but 10 shots to Langtoft on the next 3 ends took them into a significant lead.

Brid found it difficult to come back from this deficit eventually losing the game 13-27.

The final rink gave Brid some success.

Hobson/Morgan/Hutchinson led 11-3 after 6 ends, Langtoft fought back to trail by only 5 shots by end 8.

The Bridlington triple did not falter, and their consistent bowling ultimately gave them a 22-13 victory.