Bridlington Alexandra Bowls Club Midweek teams earn crucial victories

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 16th Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
The Bridlington Alexandra Bowls Club Midweek B team earned crucial victoriesplaceholder image
The Bridlington Alexandra Bowls Club Midweek B team earned crucial victories
It was a busy week for Bridlington Alexandra Bowls Club in the Driffield and District Midweek League with matches on Tuesday and Thursday for both teams.

The A team welcomed Burton Agnes to South Marine Drive and the triple of Hobson/J.Mitchell/L.Mitchell bowled well over the first 6 ends going into a 12-2 lead.

Burton hit back to win the next six ends and led 13-12 by end 12. A tight finish ensued with Brid scoring 5 over the next 2 ends only for Burton to draw level at 17-17 on the penultimate end.

The final end was very close but the hosts managed to take the game 20-17.

D.McCall/Hobson/B.McCall were 6-2 up after 5 ends but the Burton triple staged a comeback and led 7-6 after 8 ends from then on however it was all one-way traffic, Brid winning 22-10.

Thursday’s fixture took Brid to Nafferton in a one-sided encounter D.McCall/Hobson/B.McCall were 4-1 down after only 3 ends but by end 9 they had levelled at 7-7.

The teams shared the next two ends but 12 shots to Brid over the next 3 ends saw them win the game 26-9.

Hobson/J.Mitchell/L.Mitchell were 14-0 up after 6 ends and their accurate bowling saw them win 25-9.

The B team also tasted success to keep them pushing for promotion.

Tuesday’s game against North Dalton saw Bridlington pick up all 6 points.

Sullivan/Booth/Hutchinson bowled well over the first 12 ends by which time they led 15-5.

Their opponents then mounted a fightback and by end 13 they trailed by only 4 shots. The Brid triple won the next 3 ends to go in to a 22-11 lead from which they eventually won.

In the early stages of their game Allen/Morgan/Scruton were 6-5 up. An 8 on the next end boosted the home team and Bridlington eventually ran out 21-15 victors.

On Thursday the B team played Wetwang and Allen/Booth/Hutchinson comfortably won the game 21-9.

Talbot/Morgan/Scruton were involved in a more difficult game, which they lost 17-12.

The Alex A team travelled to Pocklington to play Stewart 1in the Vets division 1.

Hutchinson/J.Mitchell/L.Mitchell trailed 7-4 by end 7 but hit back to bowl well and slowly edged in front to finally win the game 15-12.

On the other rink D.McCall/Philpott/B.McCall ran out 14-9 winners

Bridlington entertained Scalby and Newby in the Friday Evening Independent League 1.

D.McCall/Scruton/B.McCall were bowling well and by end 8 they had established a 17-4 lead. Scalby won the next 3 ends but the Brid triple continued to exert pressure with accurate bowling and 14 shots over the last 3 ends, including 7 on end 17, gave them a comfortable 39-12 victory.

Buckle/Hobson/Hutchinson were 12-12 by end 15 and a single on the next end gave them the lead.

End 17 was decisive when their opponents scored 5 and Scalby then went on to win the game 18-13.

The final rink had Talbot/J.Mitchell/L.Mitchell were always chasing the game in the early stages and were only 9-11 down but eventually Scalby won the game 20-11. Although Bridlington lost 2 of the 3 rinks the aggregate score of 63-50 to Bridlington meant the points were shared 4-4.

For anyone wishing to watch a game, fixtures are 6.30pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 2.00pm on Wednesday at the South Marine bowls green.

