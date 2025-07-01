Sunday saw Bridlington Alexandra Bowls Club hold their own social event with members turning up to play in a drawn Aussie pairs competition.

The quarter-final of the Independent League Cup saw Bridlington Alexandra Bowls Club entertain Filey and it turned out to be a nail-biter.

In a game decided on aggregate scores, D.McCall/Hobson/B.McCall were 3-9 down after only five ends but rallied to draw level on end nine.

By end 12 they had extended their lead to 16-9 but Filey slowly got back in to the game and by end 15 they had reduced the arrears to only four shots with three ends remaining.

The Bridlington triple stayed calm and continued to bowl steadily winning the next two ends and eventually closing the games at 19-14.

The next rink had Buckle/J.Mitchell/L.Mitchell 5-3 up after five ends but accurate bowling by Filey edged them into a five-shot lead by end eight.

Over the next few ends the game remained tight and on end 16 Bridlington took two shots to draw them level at 15-15.

Two shots to Filey then took them back out in front, but a valuable single on the final end meant that Bridlington were only a shot down in the game and the team was four shots up on the overall aggregate.

It all went down to the final rink which was neck and next all the way through, 7-7 after nine ends and 10-10 after 15.

Two shots to Filey on the next end put them into the lead again but Brid took one shot on the penultimate end to give them hope and in a very close final end Brid levelled the game 12-12 to give the Brid team an overall aggregate lead of 47-43 and a place in the semi-final against Driffield A.

Bridlington’s A team played Cranswick in the Vets League Division 1.

Buckle/Mitchell/Hutchinson got off to a good start and led 12-4 by the eighth end, but Cranswick slowly got back into the game and five shots to them on end 16 took them onto a 16-13 lead.

In a very close finish Brid won the remaining two ends to give them a 16-16 draw.

Things were a little bit more one-sided on the other rink.

Cranswick led 9-3 after eight ends but on end nine Brid scored five shots to take them to within a shot.

By end 12 however Cranswick had gone into a 6 shot lead and from then on Brid could not get back into the game eventually losing 19-11.

In the Midweek League Bridlington A lost to Leven Playing Fields and Hornsea 1.

Sunday saw the club hold a social event with members turning up to play in a drawn Aussie pairs competition.

The afternoon was a huge success with members enjoying friendly competition, good weather and fun banter.

After two hours of most enjoyable bowling the members continued relaxing in the sunshine with a pie and pea meal, a great time was had by all.

If anyone wishes to find out more about flat green bowls you can visit Bridlington Alexandra Lawn Bowls on Facebook or bridlingtonalexbowling.weebly.com or just come and visit us at our club.